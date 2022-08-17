Lennix Harkleroad, 6, of Templeton, rode Ginger during the pony barrels at Monday's horse game show at the Dayton Fair. Lennix is the daughter of Terry and Lacee Harkleroad.
Latest News
- North Dakota board to reconsider nixing Pledge of Allegiance
- R Kelly jury picked in child pornography, trial-fixing case
- North Carolina tightens rules for partisan poll watchers
- Wolfgang Petersen, blockbuster filmmaker of 'Das Boot,' dies
- Iran submits a 'written response' in nuclear deal talks
- Gov. Wolf passes order to discourage ‘conversion therapy’ for LGBTQ youth in Pa.
- Russia's economy gets boost from wartime grain shipments
- DEAR ABBY: Ex asks woman if she's available for cuddling
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.