AnnMarie Everett, candidate for Magisterial District Judge 40-2-1, has received the endorsement of the Indiana Armstrong Central Labor Council (IACLC).
Everett stated the endorsement is a testament to her dedication to workers’ rights and commitment to serving the community.
The Indiana Armstrong Central Labor Council represents the collective voice of local workers and affiliated unions. They advocate for fair wages, safe working conditions, and the protection of workers’ rights. The IACLC’s endorsement recognizes Everett’s qualifications, integrity, and unwavering support for working families.
“As a lifelong resident of Indiana County, I understand the importance of ensuring fair treatment and representation for all individuals, including workers,” Everett said. “I am honored to receive the endorsement of the Indiana Armstrong Central Labor Council, an organization that shares my values and commitment to standing up for the rights of working people.”
The endorsement from the IACLC, Everett said, further highlights her dedication to upholding justice, fairness and equality in the community. With her extensive legal experience and commitment to public service, Everett said she is ready to bring her expertise to the role of Magisterial District Judge.
The primary election will be Tuesday. To learn more about Everett’s campaign and her vision for the role of Magisterial District Judge, visit www.voteeverett.com or follow her on Facebook and Instagram.
