There will be a November contest to fill the vacancy being created by the retirement of veteran Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl, in District 40-2-01 covering Indiana Borough and part of White Township.
According to complete but unofficial returns from Indiana County Voting & Elections, in all 69 precincts, Indiana attorney and Indiana County prosecutor Tony Sottile has 650 Republican votes to 276 for Indiana attorney and civic leader Meghan M. Foulk and 130 votes for AnnMarie Everett, another attorney and civic leader in the community.
