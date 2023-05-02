The Evergreen AARP Chapter 2581 will meet at the Indiana Mall community room beside Kay Jewelers at 1 p.m. May 16. Stephanie Brody from the YMCA will be the speaker. She will talk about the various programs, services and activities available for the community and seniors.
April started the new 2023 membership year. If you have not renewed your local chapter dues in 2023, they are due now. Chapter dues will be accepted at the May 16 meeting. Remember to bring your current national AARP membership card and make your check payable to AARP Evergreen Chapter 2581. New memberships can also be processed at the meeting. Anyone unavailable for the meeting can contact the membership chairperson, Pam George, by phone or mail.
