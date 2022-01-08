The Evergreen After School Club expected to be fully funded as of this month. News that the federal government funded the Pennsylvania Department of Education should have meant that funds would be given to the program in January; however, the funds have been held up and will not be released until October.
“For some inexplicable reason, they’re not releasing it until months from now,” Evergreen Board President Joyce Sharman said. “That leaves us with a large funding gap.”
Evergreen is the only after school program in Indiana County, Sharman said. Those involved with the program have reached out to PDE and local politicians to see if a solution could be reached.
“We made a request to the politicians to arrange a meeting with the governor, as we know that they don’t have the funds at their fingertips to help us,” Sharman said, hoping a meeting would allow the group to request the funds get released earlier than October.
“Sen. (Joe) Pittman did send a letter to the governor,” she continued, “but unfortunately the letter stated that we serve 600 youth in our program and (actually) it’s (over) 1,600 youth around the county, plus their families that count on our programs to help their kids. I requested that it be changed, but to my knowledge, it has not been changed and there has not been any response from anyone.”
Recently, it was published in the Gazette that the River Valley School District would help provide funding for the program. However, it has since been proved inaccurate.
“The school board voted to extend us $102,000, which we greatly appreciated,” Sharman said. “But it left us with a large deficit as the costs were going to run approximately $160,000, which is what we asked for. We still wanted to work it out and see what costs could be cut and how we could do this and we asked for a 24-hour extension until our board could meet to see what we could do, and we were not allowed the time. Instead, the district hired our highly effective and trained field staff and hired a temp agency to oversee the program. Our field staff were quite dismayed but, of course, they needed to keep working and we understand. We hope at some point to work with River Valley again but sadly, at this time, that is what happened.”
Sharman emphasized the program is incredibly important for local children. The program helps kids stay active after school and offers help with academics as well as activities in leadership, character, career development, health and life skills, the arts, sports, fitness and recreation. Students involved with the program all enjoy what is provided.
“You might be surprised to know that one of the things that the kids love most is help with their homework,” Sharman said. “Not playing kickball or some game, but homework help. Especially those kids who don’t have the help anywhere else, whether it’s because they come from working families or any other reason.”
Children in the program have gained up to 20 percentiles in standardized math scores compared to students not in the program. One in 2 children improved their math and language grades; 2 in 3 improved their homework completion and class participation; and 3 in 5 showed improved behavior in classes during the regular school day, she said.
“It’s such an important program and all we need to do is stay afloat until we are funded again in October,” Sharman said. “We are now working with Homer-Center School District and we will provide after school programming that will be paid for through a combination of funding from (the district) and Evergreen After School Club. We were able to raise nearly $60,000 from our Kiss a Pig fundraiser, which would normally have paid for food and snacks for the kids and transportation, all extras that the grant doesn’t cover. But, we are going to use it to stay viable until we can be funded by the 21st Century Grant that we are currently working on with ARIN-IU that assists schools with supplemental programs.”
Sharman said the program is still open for partnering with other local districts who would be willing to use funds from their American Rescue Act. The program is also taking any donations from anyone in the community who would like to help out.
“Our main need is to find funding for an approximate gap of $50,000, which will keep us viable until October,” she said. “Anyone — companies, corporations or individuals that want to assist us with this — please call our director of operations, David Janusek, at (724) 910-1475. We would be most grateful!”
Hopeful for donations from the community, Sharman likened the program’s plight to a famous scene from “It’s a Wonderful Life” starring Indiana’s own Jimmy Stewart.
“(George) was leaving for his honeymoon until he saw a commotion outside of the Savings and Loan that he ran,” she said. “There was a crash and Mr. Potter was buying up all of the banks and giving people 50 cents on a dollar. (He) jumped in and begged people to leave their money in or just take small amounts because they needed to stay open until 6 p.m. in order to stay in existence. Well, our 6 p.m. is October, and we believe that we can do this with the help of our community and anyone that cares about the welfare of these young lives that we are serving with our programs at the Evergreen After School Club.”