After a programming hiatus in the United and Penns Manor Area School Districts, Evergreen After School Club plans on resuming before- and after-school programming beginning Feb. 22.
The 14-week programming will be made possible through funds that the organization secured through The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic (CARES) Act.
In cooperation with the districts, after-school programming will begin on Feb. 22 in the Penns Manor Area School District. United School District before- and after-school programming will resume on March 1 in the district.
“At this point, Evergreen After School Club will offer programming to district families with children attending grades K-6. However, the organization plans on applying for federal Department of Education funds later in this year with the intention to expand programming in both school districts,” said David Janusek, Evergreen After School Club director of operations/learning specialist, in a news release.
“We are thrilled to be able to resume our programs at United and Penns Manor Area School Districts,” he said
“This will be such a great boost for the students and their parents, and we know that the students are looking forward to participating based on the feedback that we have received. We are grateful to have received funds from the CARES Act to make this happen and continue making a difference and contributing to the development of these young people lives,” said Joyce Sharman, Evergreen After School Club board president.
All program participants will be required to complete and return an application to the elementary school offices no later than Feb. 12 in the United School District and Feb. 19 in the Penns Manor Area School District.
For more information, interested parents may contact Cheri Schultz, EASC project director at cshultz@evergreenasc.org or Janusek at (724) 910-1475.