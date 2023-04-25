Bench dedication

Family members and friends of Paul Yacovone, along with various Evergreen Conservancy members, attended the recent bench dedication in memory of Yacovone, a member of the conservancy board.

 Submitted photo

More than 25 people watched recently as Evergreen Conservancy dedicated a plastic bench in memory of late board member Paul Yacovone at its Tanoma Environmental Education Center.

Evergreen Conservancy received this bench after collecting soft plastic in what the conservancy calls “Bags to Benches.”

