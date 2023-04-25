More than 25 people watched recently as Evergreen Conservancy dedicated a plastic bench in memory of late board member Paul Yacovone at its Tanoma Environmental Education Center.
Evergreen Conservancy received this bench after collecting soft plastic in what the conservancy calls “Bags to Benches.”
The practice of collecting single-use soft plastic to be recycled into benches began in Indiana in 2019 as a Boy Scout Eagle Project by Silas Schiera, whose Scout troop (Troop 1011) collected 500 pounds of plastic film within a six-month period in order prevent the film from ending up in a landfill. The troop received a bench made from the recycled plastic that was given to Indiana High School.
Evergreen Conservancy and the League of Women Voters picked up on this practice and have alternated six-month projects of collecting 500 pounds of plastic. The organizations are now in their 10th round of plastic collection. Evergreen Conservancy and the League of Women Voters work with Trex, a composite docking company, to turn the soft plastic into benches. Evergreen Conservancy has labeled this effort “Bags to Benches.” Since starting, Evergreen and the League of Women Voters have collected 6,000 pounds of plastic. Donors take the plastic to different locations including the YMCA, the borough building and S&T arena and deposit it in a collection box. Plastic is collected by volunteers, weighed, reported to TREX and taken to Giant Eagle, which bales and forwards the plastic to Trex.
Prior to donating a bench to Tanoma, benches have been donated to the Chevy Chase Community Center, YMCA, Community Garden, the Indiana County Conservation District, ICCAP, S&T Arena and the Mahoning Valley Social Center. The next bench will be dedicated on the Baker Trail to the memory of Paul Hicks.
The opportunity to recycle soft plastic continues. Residents can donate grocery bags, bread bags, water case and soft drink case overwraps, dry cleaning bags, newspaper sleeves, ice bags, wood pellet bags, Ziploc and other reclosable bags, bubble wrap, salt bags and cereal bags. All bags must be clean and dry. Plastic bottles and other hard plastics cannot be donated to this program — they should be donated to the Indiana County Recycling Center.
Yacovone’s family members, friends and neighbors were present for the bench dedication. He was helpful to the conservancy because of his extensive career with the Office of Surface Mining.