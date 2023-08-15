Award winner

Representatives from organizations in which Cindy Rogers volunteered attended the recent luncheon honoring her President’s Volunteer Service Gold Award for Volunteer Service. They are, in the front row, from left: Tom Miller, Friends of White’s Woods and last year’s award recipient; Rogers; and Sara King, FWW president and nominator. Second row, from left: Sherene Hess, Indiana County Conservation District and commissioner; John Dudash, Evergreen Conservancy; Carolyn Trimarchi, FWW; Becky Snyder, Evergreen Conservancy; Kate Gaudreau, Friends of Indiana County Parks; Ellen Chinn, Indiana County League of Women Voters; and Joe Schwartz, Friends of Yellow Creek State Park. Back row: Jessica Jopp, FWW; Judy Holliday, Northern Appalachia Folk Festival; Vicki Burgess, Aging Services; Aaron Kovach, Friends of Yellow Creek State Park; Ed Donley, Plant Patrol; Dave Dahlheimer, FWW; Brook Russick, Indiana County Conservation District; Ken Sherwood, Friends of Yellow Creek State Park; and Sue Dahlheimer, FWW.

 Submitted photo

When it comes to volunteerism, Cindy Rogers, director of the Evergreen Conservancy, shines.

In fact, by amassing more than 500 hours of volunteer service in one year, Friends of White’s Woods, a certifying President’s Volunteer Service Award organization, gave this year’s top award, the Gold Award, to her at a recent luncheon at Benjamin’s Restaurant. Much of Rogers’ service is dedicated to protecting the environment and helping others to see the need to do this.