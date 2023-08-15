When it comes to volunteerism, Cindy Rogers, director of the Evergreen Conservancy, shines.
In fact, by amassing more than 500 hours of volunteer service in one year, Friends of White’s Woods, a certifying President’s Volunteer Service Award organization, gave this year’s top award, the Gold Award, to her at a recent luncheon at Benjamin’s Restaurant. Much of Rogers’ service is dedicated to protecting the environment and helping others to see the need to do this.
The PVSA provides an opportunity to honor outstanding volunteers and recognize the impact they make. This award was founded in 2003 to recognize the important role of volunteers in America’s strength and national identity and to honor the volunteers who are using their time and talents to solve some of the toughest challenges facing our nation.
In order to qualify for this award, an individual must perform unpaid acts of volunteer service benefiting others. The Gold Award requires 500 hours of volunteer service within a 12-month period.
Rogers, a retired special education teacher, is an associate director of the Indiana County Conservation District, on the boards of the Indiana County Tourist Bureau and Friends of Yellow Creek State Park, a contributing-of-her-time member of Friends of White’s Woods, Plant Patrol, Friends of the Indiana County Parks and a volunteer for Aging Services and the Chevy Chase Community Center. She assists with the organization of the Northern Appalachian Folk Festival and is an active member of the Environmental Committee of the Indiana County League of Women Voters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.