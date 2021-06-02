Evergreen Conservancy donated a plastic bench to the YMCA of Indiana County.
Evergreen Conservancy earned this bench by collecting more than 500 pounds of plastic bags through a program run by TREX, a composite docking company.
TREX sends a bench to any organization that collects 500 pounds of soft plastic in a six-month time period.
This effort is called Bags to Benches.
The conservancy selected the YMCA to receive a bench because it is a donation collection point.
The purpose of this collection of soft plastics is to prevent these items going into landfills.
The opportunity to recycle soft plastic is ongoing. Residents can donate grocery bags, bread bags, water case and soft drink case overwraps, dry-cleaning bags, newspaper sleeves, ice bags, Ziploc and other recloseable bags, produce bags, bubble wrap, salt bags and cereal bags.
If the packaging will stretch when you pull it, it can be included.
If it is shiny, has a metallic lining or makes a crinkly/crunchy sound, it cannot be included.
Plastic bottles and all other hard plastics cannot be donated to this program and should instead be taken to the Indiana County Recycling Center.
Residents wishing to donate soft plastics should the items to the YMCA or S&T Arena at the White Township Recreation Complex.