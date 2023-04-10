Evergreen Conservancy logo

There are a lot of things being done in Indiana County to improve our environment — to make the county a better place to live. But everyday citizens and even environmental workers are unaware of what is being done.

Evergreen Conservancy is trying to change that by presenting a deserving person, organization or company with its annual Evergreen Award. The organization gave the first award to LeeRoy Vatter in 2012 and has been presenting the award every year since.

