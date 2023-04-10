There are a lot of things being done in Indiana County to improve our environment — to make the county a better place to live. But everyday citizens and even environmental workers are unaware of what is being done.
Evergreen Conservancy is trying to change that by presenting a deserving person, organization or company with its annual Evergreen Award. The organization gave the first award to LeeRoy Vatter in 2012 and has been presenting the award every year since.
In 2023, Evergreen Conservancy is looking to recognize a person, organization or company using innovative technology to prevent harm to our environment and have a direct positive impact our environment.
Evergreen Conservancy is seeking nominations for this year’s Evergreen Award. Those who receive the award will be recognized at the conservancy’s annual meeting. Most invite friends and family to share in this event.
The public is asked to nominate a person, business or organization by completing a nomination form that is available at https://evergreenconservancy.org/about/evergreen-award. If you don’t have access to the internet, a form can be sent to you by calling (724) 349-4333. This nomination should be returned to Evergreen Conservancy, PO Box 783, Indiana, PA 15701, no later than April 30.