The Evergreen Garden Club has announced the return of Tinsel Time, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 1 in a new venue. This year the annual fundraising event will be held at the Ramada by Wyndham Indiana, 1395 Wayne Ave., White Township.
The club will offer the same activities as in the past with boutique shopping with vendors, door prizes, Santa Surprise, raffle, kitchen goods and fresh greens tables. The luncheon this year will be buffet style with help available if needed, instead of the usual sit-down meal.
There will also be music and a floral program.
Peace on Earth will be the theme of this year’s event and tickets will be $30. There will only be 200 tickets sold this year, so buy early to help the Evergreen Garden Club raise funds for its community projects and scholarship(s).
More information will be released in coming months as club members continue to work on the event. If vendors are interested, call Marcy Cunkelman at (724) 459-7229 or reach her by email at plant4nature@gmail.com.
The Evergreen Garden Club also continues to care for IUP Heritage Garden, IRMC Pink Ribbon Garden and the Silas Clark House bulb-out garden. The planting at the Silas Clark House in the bulb-out area was planted a week late because of possible storms, but after the May meeting, members weeded and trimmed the garden and made the planting go quickly.
In-person meetings have been held at the Trinity United Methodist Church with programs by Carla Eichman on “How to Make Gardening Easier,” a PowerPoint by Marcy Cunkelman with photos from the state GCFP Convention and a local greenhouse the club was supposed to visit, but the weather was sleeting and the meeting was held at the church.
Cunkelman did a PowerPoint pollinator program for Pollinator Week. She used the Penn State Pollinator-Friendly Garden information and photos from her gardens. Applications were available and she was able to show her sign. Her garden is No. 706.
Guests are always welcome to meetings, which are held the third Monday of each month, (except January) at 1 p.m. at the Trinity United Methodist Church, 398 Church St., Indiana, unless there is a field trip or garden visit. Refreshments are served at 12:30 p.m.