The Evergreen Garden Club will be awarding a scholarship to a qualified student who has an interest/experience in gardening, agriculture, landscaping or other studies related to biology, civic planning, environmental or environmental health, land conservation, landscape architecture, plant pathology, water conservation, agronomy, botany, Earth science, forestry, horticulture, land management, landscape design or turf grass management.
The scholarship is available to any graduating senior who is a legal resident of Indiana County or a student attending a college or university and has a GPA of 3.25 or greater.