86480754

Calendar

 Thinkstock Images

The Evergreen Garden Club will welcome Jerry Pickering, of the Allegheny Arboretum, at the next club meeting, which will be held Monday. He will be discussing tree planting and future plans for the IUP campus. The program will start at 1 p.m. at the Trinity United Methodist Church, 398 Church St., Indiana. Please contact Mariann McGee at (724) 397-9719 for any additional information.