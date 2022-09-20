Recently at Evergreen Garden Club’s annual picnic and meeting, two $1,000 scholarships were awarded to two students. The meeting was held at the home of club member Becky Kaskan.
Elizabeth Bruner was awarded the Jane Dole Scholarship in honor of the club’s founding member, Jane Dole. Bruner was home schooled within the River Valley School District and is attending Penn State University DuBois Campus in the Department of Agricultural Sciences for an associate degree in wildlife technology, a bachelor’s degree in wildlife and fishery science and a minor in forest ecosystems.
Bruner grew up in the outdoors and has been in 4-H since she was a small girl. Eventually she’d like to become a wildlife biologist. She loves teaching others about the outdoors and natural resources and would like to continue educating the next generation on conservation.
Bruner just retired as the Indiana County Fair Queen.
Jenna Conrad was awarded the Mary Grove Scholarship in memory of long-time club member, Mary Grove. Conrad graduated from Indiana Area Senior High School and is attending IUP in biology as an ecology and conservation major with a minor in geology. Each year she conducts a research project and presents her findings at competitions. Her projects are agriculturally related and could be applied to real situations.
She also helped judge at the elementary science fair by interviewing the students on their projects and scoring them, with the goal of encouraging them, not discouraging them. Along with this, she acted as a mentor in the Science Club.
The club congratulates these two future leaders who will help protect our environment.
Plans continue for Evergreen’s annual fundraiser, Tinsel Time, on Dec. 1.
A few changes were made including finding a new venue at the Ramada by Wyndham, White Township.
New this year will be a buffet-style luncheon instead of the usual sit-down luncheon. Only 200 advanced tickets will be sold for $30. You can buy from club members at the Historical Society and the Book Nook in downtown Indiana, at the Indiana County Tourist Bureau in the Indiana Mall, at Flo’s Floral in Homer City or by calling (724) 357-9479. Tickets will be available in October.
The club will offer the same activities as in the past with boutique shopping with vendors, and club tables with Santa Surprise, raffle, kitchen goods and fresh greens. There will be some music and a floral program and door prizes from local businesses. This year’s theme is “Peace on Earth” for the fun-filled day of shopping with friends and family. The event will be from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Buy your tickets early to help the Evergreen Garden Club raise monies for their community projects and scholarship(s).
The Evergreen Garden Club had a workday and meeting at IUP Heritage Garden in August.
Members picked a garden or two to be cared for by planting, trimming, weeding and keeping mulched. The beautiful flowers of the Silas Clark House bulb-out garden are eye-catching in full bloom.
The Pink Ribbon Garden is at the entrance to the Imaging Center at Indiana Regional Medical Center with pink geraniums in the shape of a pink ribbon.
At the GCFP District VI Annual Meeting, Marcy Cunkelman was awarded the Lady Bug Award. This award is the highest award given by the district for the most outstanding Garden Club Member.
Every member in the district is eligible for this award. Somerset Garden Club hosted the annual meeting at The Heritage in Rockwood.
A meeting was held at the Indiana Community Gardens on Monday.
Meetings are held the third Monday of each month (except January) at 1 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 398 Church St., Indiana, unless there is a field trip or garden visit. This will be announced in The Indiana Gazette. Refreshments are served at 12:30 pm.