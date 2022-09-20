Recently at Evergreen Garden Club’s annual picnic and meeting, two $1,000 scholarships were awarded to two students. The meeting was held at the home of club member Becky Kaskan.

Elizabeth Bruner was awarded the Jane Dole Scholarship in honor of the club’s founding member, Jane Dole. Bruner was home schooled within the River Valley School District and is attending Penn State University DuBois Campus in the Department of Agricultural Sciences for an associate degree in wildlife technology, a bachelor’s degree in wildlife and fishery science and a minor in forest ecosystems.