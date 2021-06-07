The day-after totals of the May 18 primary voting told only part of the story of this year’s municipal elections in Indiana County.
While the instant results told of the candidates whose names appeared on the Democratic and Republican ballots — which ones earned nominations, and which ones would try next time — the full story now includes the official tally of write-in votes not programmed into the county’s tabulation system two weeks earlier.
In Indiana County this spring, write-in races prove the adage that every vote counts. Some as runners-up for their party nomination have made the ballot as write-in nominees of the other major party.
One instance was found where a write-in candidate turns out to be the winner over the one whose name was on the ballot.
In tiny municipalities where voters had no choices for certain offices in the primary, pure grassroots effort succeeded in securing nominations for candidates who convinced fellow residents to not just fill in the dots but to add their names to the ballots.
The minimum votes to win a write-in nomination is the same as the number of signatures required on a petition to get on the ballot to begin with: 10 for municipal races and 100 for county offices, according to Robin Maryai, chief clerk in the Indiana County commissioners’ office.
Candidates who appear to have qualified as write-ins also need to take the formal steps to claim the votes and accept the nominations by signing and returning papers to the courthouse. Maryai said Indiana County Board of Elections has contacted each of them and set a June 18 deadline to move ahead.
“If they do not return their paperwork they will not be on the ballot for November,” Maryai explained.
The county compiled a 346-page Summary Results Report, also called the official vote total, and published it Tuesday. The total number of write-in votes cast in the county isn’t shown in the summary, but it lists name-by-name the hundreds of people earned votes for each position open in each of the 14 boroughs and 24 townships.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
No one in the township filed petitions to run for auditor or constable, but Tammy Curry won write-in nominations to appear unopposed on the Nov. 2 ballot for both positions.
Republicans gave Curry 27 votes for auditor and 34 write-ins for constable.
The campaign this fall for two six-year terms on the board of supervisors became more interesting as the write-in results turned a three-person contest into a four-person race.
Current supervisors Sandi Gillette and Gail McCauley ran without opposition for the Republican nominations while Judy Holliday was alone on the Democratic side. Township Democrats also cast 37 write-in votes for Carolyn Princes to fill out the general election ballot. Longtime tax collector Jeff Mack, a Republican, earned his party nomination without opposition and claimed the Democratic slot on the fall ballot with 56 write-in votes.
INDIANA
John Henry Steelman earned 11 write-in votes to win the Democratic nomination for judge of elections in the First Ward, creating a race with Republican nominee Tammy L. Weaver.
In the Second Ward, where two of three seats on borough council are up for election, Republican Jesse Collier gained a nomination as the only candidate on the ballot while Democrat Shavonne Arthurs, who placed third in her party runoff, collected 25 write-in votes to appear as a Republican on the Nov. 2 general election ballot. Voters will choose two from among Collier, Arthurs, and incumbents Gerald Smith and Donald Lancaster.
The Third Ward council race took full shape with the write-in nominations of Luke DeBuyser (37 votes) and Don Hanni (31) to run as Republicans in November against Democratic incumbent Betsy Sarneso and challenger Kaela Cardarella, the May 18 nominees, for two seats open this year.
No names appeared on the ballot for constable in the Third Ward, but Michael Mulgrew, who has held the post for many, many years, earned Democratic (13 votes) and Republican (21 votes) write-in nominations.
No other write-in candidates earned the needed 10 votes to be declared nominees in the remainder of local Indiana Borough elections.
MONTGOMERY TOWNSHIP
The tax collector position has virtually been assured for Democrat Patricia Goodlin, who just made the threshold with 10 Republican write-in votes to appear for both parties on the fall ballot.
NORTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP
Half the mystery was solved with write-ins for inspector of elections: Kathy Martin mustered 33 Republican write-in votes. No one earned a Democratic nomination.
PINE TOWNSHIP
In the second election district, Jill Eckenrode collected 10 Democratic write-in votes for judge of elections. No one earned a Republican nod.
In the first district, Judith Miller was the lone Democrat in the primary for inspector of elections and also polled the 10 needed write-ins to get her name on the fall ballot as the Republican nominee.
RAYNE TOWNSHIP
Wendi Strittmatter earned Democratic nominations for two supervisor positions on the ballot this fall: 15 votes for a six-year term, and 10 votes for a two-year term.
A Republican, Strittmatter placed second to Tyler Keith in her party primary for both seats.
For the township tax collector position, Republican Bobbie Farren was unopposed for her party nomination and earned the Democratic nod with 27 write-ins.
SALTSBURG
Abraham Kline generated support on the streets to become a general election candidate representing both parties.
Where four town council seats are up for election, only two Democrats, John Lombardo and Terry Cumberledge, ran for nominations. Kline picked up a third with 25 write-in votes.
On the Republican side, no one filed to appear on the ballot and Kline picked up a nomination with 57 write-ins.
No candidate sought the inspector of elections position but Donna Spallone earned 10 write-ins to claim the Democratic nomination.
SOUTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP
Terry Miller won the Republican nomination for constable with 28 write-in votes but, like two other residents, fell short of the number needed for the Democratic nod.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP
The race for township supervisor actually became a race as Republican Luke VanHorn won a three-way race for his party nomination but narrowly fell short in a write-in bid for the Democratic nomination with 13 votes. Timothy Marshall got the nomination with 15 write-ins.
The tax collector election was virtually sewn up by June Thomas, the sole Republican candidate, who garnered 11 write-in votes for the Democratic nomination, too.
WEST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
Debbie Boring, the tax collector, took much of the mystery from the November campaign after running unopposed for the Republican nomination and collecting 73 write-ins to become the Democratic candidate as well.
YOUNG TOWNSHIP
In the election for tax collector, no names appeared on the primary ballots but in the fall, residents will see Patty Fairbanks, with 15 votes the Republicans’ write-in nominee, as the only candidate.
HOMER-CENTER SCHOOL BOARD
The panel would appear to be assured of two new faces around the table come December.
Four seats are up for election: current directors Michael Bertig and Vicki Smith and challenger Misty Hunt cross-filed and won Republican and Democratic nominations.
Alan Shank earned 35 Democratic write-in votes and 48 from Republicans to win the fourth nomination for each part.
Veteran board members James McLoughlin and Robert Valyo opted to not run for re-election this year.
PENNS MANOR SCHOOL BOARD
In the Penns Manor School District, where board members are elected from municipalities, Lisa Smiley won nominations for a Region 1 (Clymer) seat with 30 write-in votes from Democrats and 34 from Republicans.
UNITED SCHOOL BOARD
The race for two seats representing Region 3 appeared more complicated after May 18, when no candidates appeared on the ballots.
Mark Somers won four nominations: for a four-year term, 15 Democratic and 32 Republican write-ins, and for a two-year term, 12 Democratic and 16 Republican votes.
ARMSTRONG SCHOOL BOARD
In Region 3, the area that includes West Mahoning Township and Smicksburg, Brenda Schrecengost earned 10 Republican write-in votes for one of two seats up for election. Combined with 50 Democratic write-ins cast for her and 159 more from Republicans in the Armstrong County portion of the district, she will share the November ballot with Jason Elkin was the only candidate who filed for the primary.