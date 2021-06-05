The local elections being held this fall became a little more clear this week as the second half of the May 18 primary voting process was completed.
After publishing results of balloting for formal candidates the day after the election, the Indiana County Election Board this week revealed final counts of write-in votes. The results create races where none were apparent, generated sparks of interest in some municipal races and, in one case, apparently change the outcome of a campaign that was thought to have been settled two weeks ago.
In West Mahoning Township, the surprise may be in the contest for township supervisor, where the day-after result showed Richard Wells, the lone Republican candidate, with 41 votes.
Gerald Barrett appears now to have stolen that nomination with 43 write-in votes cast in four versions of his name (also Gerald Barret, Jearold Barrett and Jerry Barrett).
No one received enough write-in votes to earn the Democratic Party’s nomination. The minimum to win a write-in nomination is the same as the number of signatures required on a petition to get on the ballot to begin with: 10 for municipal races and 100 for county offices, according to Robin Maryai, chief clerk in the Indiana County commissioners’ office.
County election officials, however, require candidates to make claim to the votes that they believe were intended for them, even though voters misspelled or gave different versions of their names. It’s one of a series of formal steps to make the November campaign a real race.
“Write in winners have until June 18th to submit their paperwork that was mailed to them as well,” Maryai told The Gazette. “If they do not return their paperwork they will not be on the ballot for November.”
West Mahoning Township’s other local races appear to be unchanged after the tally of write-ins.
Write-in vote totals are found on a 346-page Summary Results Report that was offered Tuesday as the official result of the primary.
The report shows how many voters from the major parties went to the polls or sent their ballots by mail, and it calculates the turnout rates (37 percent overall, 38 percent of Democrats, 42 percent of Republicans and 12 percent of non-partisans who were eligible to vote on the statewide referendum questions).
It doesn’t give a number for all the write-in votes cast in the entire county, but it lists them and identifies every distinguishable name in the outcomes of each office in each municipality.
On a county level, coroner Jerry Overman, a Republican, was unopposed for his party’s nomination and won the Democratic nod as well by earning about 340 votes written to seven different forms of his name in the primary.
Treasurer Kimberly McCullough, a Republican nominated for a second term in the GOP primary, polled only 67 Democratic write-in votes.
In other boroughs and townships throughout Indiana County:
BANKS TOWNSHIP
Terry Pierce received 36 apparent write-in votes for the Republican nomination for supervisor. No Democrat qualified for the nomination.
The Democrats failed to nominate someone for tax collector, but Republicans wrote in Amanda Farmery with 54. Heather Elbel trailed with 42.
And for inspector of elections, Rose Temchulla had 12 write-ins from Republicans to make the fall ballots.
BLAIRSVILLE
Democrat Ron Evanko will have a contest in the election for mayor, as Robert Startari won the Republicans’ nomination with 37 write-in votes. Evanko earned 28 on the GOP side.
Startari also won a nomination for council from the Second Ward with 36 Republican write-ins. He’ll face Democratic nominee Neila Johnson.
Jeff Marshall sealed his position on the ballot for council from the Third Ward with the Democratic nomination on May 18 and with 17 write-ins from Republicans.
Jonathan Santoro did the same in his campaign for tax collector, as the only Republican on the primary ballot and by capturing 35 Democratic write-in votes.
BRUSH VALLEY TOWNSHIP
Democratic nominee Charles Westover failed to win enough Republican write-in votes for constable, but Danielle Evans earned 15 GOP write-ins to create a contest in November.
Gloria Mitchell, the Democrat for tax collector, also sealed a Republican nomination with 77 write-in votes.
CANOE TOWNSHIP
The supervisors race almost became less interesting as Republican Thomas Baun won a contested May 18 primary and nearly earned enough write-in votes, 31, to upset Dwight Winebark, the lone Democrat on the ballot, who had 33 votes.
Kimberly Holeva did a lot of homework and won nominations for the board of auditors with 19 Democratic write-in votes and 35 from Republicans.
The longtime constable John Pisano assured himself places on the November ballot with 20 write-ins from Democrats and 21 from Republicans.
Democratic tax collector candidate Vicki Best was unopposed in her party primary. Republicans cast 21 write-in votes to represent the GOP in the fall.
CENTER TOWNSHIP
Where incumbent supervisor Dave “Butch” Smyers won a close contested race against Paul Colgan for the Democratic nomination, 285 to 276, it was Colgan who ran away with a spirited write-in campaign on the Republican side, where no one filed as a party candidate. Colgan had 123 write-in votes; Smyers earned 29 in seven spellings of his name.
James Cutshall earned 11 Republican write-in votes to pose a challenge to Tony Maggio for township auditor.
Monica Jones, unopposed as a Democrat for tax collector, also earned the GOP nomination with 12 write-ins.
CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP
Democrat Russell Leap won the party nomination for constable and earned 43 write-ins from Republicans to get his name on the November ballot on both sides.
It was the opposite way for Republican Karen Markel, the tax collector, who collected 36 Democratic write-in votes to eliminate a November contest.
CLYMER
Four of the town council seats are up for election to new terms and so is the remaining two years of the late Joe Krolick’s term.
Stephanie Brilhart, Louis Tate and John Hughmanic were assured of Democratic side nominations and Jeff Gromley earned the fourth with 28 write-ins.
And while no one filed for Republican nominations to council, Gromley was the only one to get enough write-in votes, 34, for the fall election.
But there will be a race for the remainder of Krolick’s term, as his appointed successor, Kirby Griffin, got the Democratic nomination but enough Republicans spilled over into Gromley’s camp — 14 — to give him a third ballot position in November.
Clymer’s tax collector race was just about locked up, as Republican Dan Berkey was unopposed in his party primary and polled 22 Democratic write-in votes.
Candidates who win nominations from both major parties in the primaries are virtually assured of election in November, barring the emergence of a successful minor party candidate, another write-in campaign or the nominee’s decision to drop out of the race.
CONEMAUGH TOWNSHIP
No one formally ran for supervisor, but Don Fink collected enough write-ins to secure both parties’ nominations — 24 from Democrats, 49 from Republicans.
Scott Corbin earned 10 Democratic write-in votes to match his unopposed nomination on the Republican ballot for tax collector.
EAST MAHONING TOWNSHIP
Republican tax collector nominee Debra Askew also earned the Democrats’ nod with 15 write-in votes.
EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
Tina Bartlebaugh received 10 write-in votes for the Democratic nomination for tax collector and would oppose Republican nominee Donna Jean Krall.
ERNEST
In Ernest, where scant numbers of town residents actually mount formal campaigns for election, no one had enough write-in votes for Democratic nominations to town council. Mark Barris, 13 votes, and Tom Lostrick, with 12 votes, earned apparent Republican write-in nominations.
Two full terms are up for election this year.
For a two-year term, Andy Campbell had 10 write-in votes for the Republican nod; no Democrat had enough to make the November ballot.
GRANT TOWNSHIP
It’s a contest for inspector of elections, where Sharon Stewart had no opposition on the Democratic ballot and Tammy Diamond came up with 16 write-ins for the Democratic nomination.
GREEN TOWNSHIP
Deb Ferringer ran a concerted write-in campaign but earned 139 Republican votes, far short of the 324 cast for David Powell, the only candidate on the ballot for township supervisor.
And on the Democratic side, Ferringer’s write-in campaign earned 35 votes, far distant from the 83 for Allen Shirley, the only candidate listed.
Patty Ferringer Houck, unopposed as the Republican for tax collector, picked up 37 Democratic write-ins to win that party nod, too.
And where no one formally ran for judge of elections, Deborah Schreckengost campaigned for 39 Republican write-in votes to get on the fall ballot.
HOMER CITY
It seems a slew of seats on Homer City Borough council come up each cycle. This year, four full terms are open and two two-year terms are up.
On the Democratic side, Matthew Black, Christina Worcester and Joe Iezzi Sr. were guaranteed nominations but no one had enough write-in votes for the fourth seat.
Richard Jones and Jennifer Jaworski were Democratic candidates for the unfinished terms.
No Republicans had enough write-in votes for nomination to council.
But Republican tax collector Thomas Citeroni, unopposed for the GOP side, earned 11 Democratic write-in votes to eliminate a November contest.
TO BE CONTINUED
In alphabetical order by municipality, the Gazette's report of write-in results beginning with Indiana will continue Monday.