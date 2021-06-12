A former Indiana County business executive has been ordered to repay $250,000 to an area healthcare agency and has been placed under Indiana County Court supervision for three years for his guilty plea to a felony charge.
Peter Grabaskas, of New Castle, Lawrence County, was sentenced Thursday on charges that initially accused him of skimming $138,590 from Phoenix Rehabilitation and Health Services, Burrell Township, by way of personal purchases on a company credit card between January 2016 and August 2017, while he served as the company’s chief operating officer.
In the three years since Indiana County Detective David Rostis filed the criminal charges against him, Grabaskas and his Indiana-based defense attorney, Taylor Johnson, disputed the amounts that Grabaskas may have repaid to Phoenix or that he may rightfully have been owed.
At a non-jury trial in April, Senior Judge William Martin found Grabaskas guilty of a third-degree felony count of forgery and a misdemeanor count of unsworn falsification, and cleared him of a remaining count of theft connected to the credit card allegations.
But at the sentencing hearing, Martin set one-quarter million dollars, a separate amount that Grabaskas borrowed from Phoenix and refused to repay, according to the charging documents.
Martin also fined him $500, ordered him to pay $638.75 of costs of prosecution and ordered him to serve three years of probation.
Phoenix is headquartered near Blairsville, has a center in White Township, and has more than 70 other locations throughout Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Alabama.
The firm named Grabaskas the COO in August 2014 and fired him Sept. 1, 2017, days after the last challenged purchase was charged to the company’s American Express card, according to the complaint.
Grabaskas, now 57, left the area for New England, where he served as CEO of Ocean State Healthcare, of Providence, R.I., from December 2017 to July 2018, while his abuse of Phoenix assets was under investigation.
Early on in that probe, investigators said, Grabaskas told Phoenix through a Philadelphia attorney that he acknowledged owing the company almost $46,000 for personal charges to the Phoenix credit card.
Investigators charged in the criminal case that Phoenix CEO David Watson agreed to loan $250,000 to Grabaskas in early 2018 to help sponsor Grabaskas’ daughter in equestrian competition in Europe.
Grabaskas then threatened to not repay the money if Watson wouldn’t promote him to president. He didn’t get the promotion.
Grabaskas was identified as a resident of Delaware County when he was first charged in the case. The LinkedIn professional networking web platform identifies him now as the self-employed partner of Optimal Results LLC since June 2014.