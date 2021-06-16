BLAIRSVILLE — Former Indiana County Commissioner Michael Baker has been hired as the new top administrator for Blairsville, where he will begin double duty as manager for the borough and the municipal authority next month.
Baker, who also served as Indiana County’s coroner, will take over July 6, just over two months after the May 1 resignation of Tim Evans, who left to pursue other opportunities.
Baker has served since Oct. 1, 2019, as township manager for North Fayette Township, Allegheny County. He dovetailed the job with his final five weeks of service in the Indiana County commissioners’ office, where his resignation took effect Nov. 6, 2019 — one day after the municipal election when Michael Keith and Robin Gorman were elected to succeed Baker and Rodney Ruddock. Both had chosen not to run again that year.
Blairsville Borough council hired Baker at a special meeting June 2 and set his salary at $69,000 to be divided evenly between the borough and Blairsville Municipal Authority.
Baker was appointed to the county commissioners in December 2013, after the mid-term retirement of David Frick. He was elected coroner in November 2005, re-elected in 2009, then declined to run for re-election in 2013.
A time of transition continues for Blairsville’s police department, where Chief Michael Allman retired March 31 and the force has operated short-handed and under interim charge of Officer David Romagnoli.
Council President John Bertolino and the team of department leaders in the borough office have handled business since Evans’ departure.
There was no mention at the council’s regular monthly meeting Tuesday of a replacement for Allman.
In other business, the council:
• Approved the scheduled Knotweed Festival, another of the community events lost to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, which is being revived for Aug. 14 with a variety of activities to include a beer garden.
Spokesperson Damien Boudreaux was told that alcohol service would be allowed if event organizers meet all Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board permitting requirements.
• Offered encouragement and suggestions to Mike Krafick, a recovery specialist for the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission, who asked to stage a drive-thru naloxone distribution point somewhere in the Blairsville area later this month.
Krafick said AICDAC has begun handing out doses of naloxone, the drug that reverses the severe effects of opioid ingestion, once a month in each of the counties the agency serves.
One was held in May at Indiana Mall; another is planned for July in Clymer, Marion Center, or somewhere north of Indiana, Krafick said. Southern Indiana County is the goal for June.
Krafick said he needs only a place to set up a table with a lane for drivers to pull up, accept a package and drive away.
Councilman Ab Dettorre offered to provide contact information for the Blairsville fire station; a woman in the audience piped up and suggested checking with local churches; and Bertolino suggested that Krafick contact Tractor Supply for use of the store parking lot.
• Agreed to provide in-kind services to Blairsville Community Development Authority as a local match for an application for state grant funds for a sign project. Linda Gwinn of BCDA said the application deadline is July 2.
• Acknowledged a letter of interest submitted by borough resident Howard Gibbons for service on the borough planning commission. Council would decide whether to appoint after a review of his application.
• Gave preliminary approval to a request by a South Morrow Street resident for a curb cut related to construction of a driveway and two-car garage. Although the street would lose one parking space, the plan would let the property owner to take two vehicles off the street, planning commission member Jerry Seitz reported.
The property owner would need additional approval for the site plan and actual construction of the garage.
• Learned from Bertolino that the borough has been allocated about $330,000 over two years from the federal American Rescue Plan grant program.
Bertolino also reported that he recently met with a local staffer from the office of U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson to appeal for reimbursement of the $300,000 that the borough spent in 2016 after North Spring Street was washed away in a mudslide.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers ultimately was sent in to shore up the subsidence and restore the street.
Dettorre told council that local volunteer fire departments teamed up to limit the damage of a fire early Monday morning at Advance Auto along Resort Plaza Drive, Burrell Township.
“This had reached ‘third stage’ meaning that the fire used all available oxygen,” Dettorre said. “It could have flashed at any time.”
Instead, smoke, water and heat caused most of the damage to the building.
“It could have been gone completely,” Dettorre reported. “This was a regionalized effort, and we really needed them. It was a great effort.”
Firefighters from Blairsville, Black Lick, Clyde, Indiana, Coral-Graceton, Armagh & East Wheatfield Township, Derry Township, Coal Run/McIntyre and Latrobe fire departments, the Indiana County rapid-intervention team and Citizens’ Ambulance Service all answered the alarms after the fire was discovered at 5:42 a.m.
The Homer City, Brush Valley, Iselin/West Lebanon and Clymer fire departments took standby assignments.