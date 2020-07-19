Go to a convenience store, such as the CoGo’s 3 Exxon on Route 422 in Shelocta, and you’ll see on the door such signs as advice to wear a mask — or a caution about having exact change.
That outlet isn’t alone.
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and consequential business closures, there are significantly less coins circulating throughout the U.S., creating a national coin shortage,” said Nick Ruffner, public relations manager for the Sheetz convenience stores.
“Giant Eagle, like all businesses, is impacted by the temporary shortage of coins,” said Dick Roberts, that supermarket chain’s spokesman. “While we are hopeful that this national issue will be short lived, we are nevertheless actively working to make as much change as possible available to our guests.”
“Retailers such as Sheetz have been particularly impacted by the coin shortage,” Ruffner said. “With over 600 stores across six states, we are experiencing the coin shortage first-hand at almost all of our locations.”
The Federal Reserve is monitoring the situation.
“In the past few months, coin deposits from depository institutions to the Federal Reserve have declined significantly and the U.S. Mint’s production of coin also decreased due to measures put in place to protect its employees,” according to a “Strategic Allocation of Coin Inventories” dated June 11.
“The primary issue with coin is a dramatic deceleration of coin circulation through the supply chain,” according to a Federal Reserve advisory dated June 30. “As of April 2020, the U.S. Treasury estimates that the total value of coin in circulation is $47.8 billion, up from $47.4 billion as of April 2019.”
In other words, “it has been created by a lack of circulation,” said Richard Fiscus, executive vice president and director of customer relations for S&T Bank. “We have been successful at taking care of our customers with their requests.”
Put another way, “per the rationing guidelines provided by the Federal Reserve, we are working diligently to supply our customers with their change requests,” said Jonathan Longwill, vice president and communications and media relations specialist at First Commonwealth Bank. “We will continue to evaluate and modify as the shortage continues on a national level, or until the strain alleviates itself. First Commonwealth has not reached out to customers requesting loose change.”
Ashley Flower, manager of public relations for Martin’s supermarkets, said, “due to the national coin shortage, select registers can only accept credit, debit and electronic payments only at this time.”
At Sheetz, Ruffner said, “we are alerting our customers before they purchase items with cash that they must have exact change ready. To help overcome the coin shortage, we are also encouraging customers to order and purchase items through our SHcan & Go app or through debit and credit card transactions.”On July 10, a group of what the Federal Reserve termed “industry leaders in the coin supply chain” had confirmed that they would take part in a U.S. Coin Task Force, a limited-scope and limited-duration task force that will work to identify, implement, and promote actions to address COVID-19 related disruptions to normal coin circulation.
That group is taking part in a series of virtual working sessions, with the goal of sharing a set of recommendations at the beginning of next month, focused on “actionable steps that supply chain participants can take to address the current coin circulation issue,” the Federal Reserve said.