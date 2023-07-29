Margaret Road work ongoing

Plum Contracting Inc. of Pittsburgh is conducting the $25 million Margaret Road Intersection Improvement Project, which will include roadway realignment, sight distance and geometrics in Plumcreek Township, Armstrong County.

 PATRICK CLOONAN/Gazette

Work that was supposed to begin this week as part of the Margaret Road Intersection Improvement Project in Plumcreek Township, Armstrong County, instead has been pushed back to Aug. 7.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation in District 10 said a closure will follow then through the end of September as crews continue excavation and drainage work.