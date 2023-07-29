Work that was supposed to begin this week as part of the Margaret Road Intersection Improvement Project in Plumcreek Township, Armstrong County, instead has been pushed back to Aug. 7.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation in District 10 said a closure will follow then through the end of September as crews continue excavation and drainage work.
To detour, motorists should use U.S. Route 422, and state Routes 210, 85, and 2005 (Margaret Road).
As planned by PennDOT, the Margaret Road Intersection Improvement Project will provide roadway realignment to improve the existing intersection, sight distance and geometrics along the 25-mile U.S. Route 422 corridor between Indiana and Kittanning.
This project was funded through the Surface Transportation Program which provides flexible funding that may be used by states and localities for projects to preserve and improve the conditions and performance on any federal-aid highway, bridge and tunnel projects on any public road, pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure, and transit capital projects, including intercity bus terminals.
It incorporates two new structures consisting of a two-span bridge and a concrete box culvert. The two-span bridge is over Cherry Run and spans State Route 2005, locally known as Margaret Road.
And it replaces an existing four-way intersection with a T-intersection relocated at a point west of the existing intersection. Numerous stormwater management facilities and new wetland areas will be constructed throughout the project limits.
Contractor Plum Contracting Inc. of Pittsburgh is scheduled to complete this $25 million project by June 2025.
