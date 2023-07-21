Independence Health System, the hospital network formed in a merger of Butler Health System and Excela Health, announced Thursday that four leaders from the two former hospital systems have been named to the Independence executive team:
• Carol Fox, MD, FAAFP, who will serve as chief medical officer.
• David Rottinghaus, MD, who was named president of the system’s Physician and Provider Network.
• Karen Allen, RN, who will serve as president of Butler Memorial and Clarion hospitals.
• Brian Fritz, who will serve as president of the former Excela’s Frick, Latrobe and Westmoreland Hospitals.
Fox and Fritz live in Unity Township, Westmoreland County, while Rottinghaus and Allen hail from Pittsburgh’s northern suburbs.
Fox is a graduate of the Latrobe Hospital Family Medicine Residency Program through Thomas Jefferson University, and a practicing primary care physician within the Excela system since 1990.
Rottinghaus completed his undergraduate degree at Bowling Green State University and his medical degree at Medical College of Ohio.
Following his emergency medicine residency at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh in 2001, Dr. Rottinghaus worked as an attending physician in emergency medicine at AGH until 2010, when he joined Butler Emergency Physicians Associates as staff physician in the Emergency Department at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Allen offers more than 35 years of experience in health care leadership. She came to Butler Health System from UPMC Shadyside in 2004.
Allen and her husband Barry are the parents of a son and daughter.
Fritz brings more than 15 years of experience in healthcare operations to his role at Westmoreland, Latrobe, and Frick Hospitals.
He started his career at Excela Health in 2007, then joined Pinnacle Health System (now known as UPMC Central PA) in Harrisburg in 2014 as senior director of business operations, before returning to Excela in 2020 as system vice president of surgical services.
Fritz and his wife, Megan, are the parents of two daughters.
