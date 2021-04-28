The Indiana County sheriff's office accepted 180 pounds of outdated and unused prescription medications during the 20th annual National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday at Diamond Drug & Medical Supply in downtown Indiana.
Sheriff Robert Fyock called the collection the largest since the program began.
The office packed the medications in seven boxes for shipment and disposal.
Taking part in the Take Back Program were, from left, Diamond pharmacy manager Brenda Kromer-Catanzaro, Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission representatives Haley Crownover and Terra Cravener, pharmacist Eric Pash and Sheriff Fyock.