Pennsylvania’s nearly 45-month opioid disaster declaration, which expired Wednesday, was vital to starting many of the programs battling opioids that are in place today, according to the executive director of the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission.
Kami Anderson said that included such programs as Narcan distribution and EMS Narcan leave-behind programs, the Prescription Drug Monitoring System, drug take-back boxes, education of the first responders and the public about opioids, and diversionary legal programs.
“I believe one of the last issues to be resolved without the declaration is the transfer of information between the PDMP (Prescription Drug Monitoring Program) system and the (state’s workers’ compensation) insurance,” Anderson said. “We are thankful that the opioid declarations were made to allow the start of these vital programs.”
Gov. Tom Wolf first signed the opioid disaster declaration in January 2018 in a bid to help the commonwealth fight a deadly opioid and heroin epidemic. He renewed that declaration 15 times, each time prior to the spring primary election for a 90-day period.
The last extension on Aug. 4 came after voters had approved amending the state constitution in the May 18 primary that cut from 90 to 21 days the length allowed for such emergencies, unless the General Assembly chooses to extend them.
“When I first signed Pennsylvania’s opioid disaster declaration in 2018, it was an important tool in our fight to save lives,” Wolf said Wednesday. “The disaster declaration allowed us to work together more effectively to reduce overdose deaths and help Pennsylvanians obtain treatment and pursue recovery.”
That included hospitals and health providers locally and across the commonwealth.
“The risk of opioid dependence is a complex issue and must often be balanced in treating patients appropriately for pain,” Dr. Timothy H. Wong, then a quality committee chairman for IRMC Physician Group at Indiana Regional Medical Center, told the Gazette shortly after the first disaster declaration was made.
Wolf’s declaration of an opioid crisis covered “heroin and prescription pain medications, such as morphine, codeine, methadone, oxycodone, hydrocodone, fentanyl and hydromorphone.”
The governor said it impacted “all areas of the state, including urban, suburban and rural communities and all ages including both young people and older Pennsylvanians, and is unprejudiced in its reach and devastation.”
His emergency declarations about opioids preceded by two years another sort of emergency declared by the governor, to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We made a lot of progress before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, both in putting improved systems in place to help Pennsylvanians and in reducing overdose deaths in the commonwealth by nearly 20 percent from 2017 to 2020,” Wolf said in a statement issued by his office Wednesday. “Unfortunately, the isolation and disruption caused by the pandemic over the past year and a half has also caused a heartbreaking increase in substance use disorder and overdose deaths.”
The governor said it was essential to continue efforts to fight the stigma tied to substance use disorder, to increase access to treatment and reduce deaths related to such disorder.
“That’s why I asked the General Assembly to return to Harrisburg in August to renew this disaster declaration,” Wolf said Wednesday.
On Aug. 5, Republican leaders in the House and Senate told the governor of a continued commitment to fight back against the scourge of opioid abuse in the commonwealth — but said those efforts do not require an additional emergency declaration.
“We believe that rather than renewing the disaster declaration for a fifteenth time, we assure you of our commitment to continuing our vital work in the weeks, months and year ahead,” House Speaker Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster, and Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, R-Centre, wrote in their letter to Wolf.
Cutler and Corman said they wanted to highlight the collaboration with medical professionals, first responders and many others that have resulted in numerous laws aimed at saving lives.
Also, Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward, R-Hempfield Township, and House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre, both said addressing the opioid crisis will be a top legislative priority for their majority caucuses in the fall.
“While the actions taken to date by the Wolf administration and the General Assembly are not lost, it is more important that we advance those actions in a more collaborative manner to combat the opioid epidemic,” Ward said. “The Pennsylvania Senate is committed to working with the Wolf administration on a legislative agenda that will help to eradicate the opioid issue in the towns, cities and rural communities across our Commonwealth.”
Despite differences with the General Assembly over the need for an emergency declaration, Wolf said the fight against opioids has not ended.
“We have an obligation to support individuals desperately in need of substance use disorder services and supports,” Wolf said. “With or without a disaster declaration, this will remain a top priority of my administration.”
As was reported in June, efforts have been ongoing in the AICDAC coverage area to keep the number of overdoses under control, efforts that continued despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Anderson attributed the decrease in fatal overdoses in Indiana County during the pandemic to the wide distribution of Narcan.
She said AICDAC’s Indiana office in the Atrium provides Narcan to anyone walking into the office and requesting it, and a mail distribution program was started during the pandemic.
She said there has been similar work done in Armstrong County, with ACMH Hospital as well as EMS units there, including Citizens’ in some areas.