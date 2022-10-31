Reaching the national pinnacle of one’s profession is a tough act to follow, but it’s been done at the Schurman residence in the Clymer area.
A year after retired Indiana County 4-H educator Carol Schurman was named to the National 4-H Hall of Fame, her husband, retired Indiana County Extension educator Gene Schurman, has been inducted to the National County Agricultural Agent Hall of Fame.
If anything, their mantle has a well-balanced look. But, oh, it’s laden with plaques and awards both have earned over their shared 45 years of service through Penn State Extension’s office in Indiana County.
Gene Schurman is one of four agricultural agents from across the nation selected for the national hall this year. He was nominated by the state organization (he’s a past president of the group) and represents the Northeastern U.S. Region in the Class of 2022.
The Schurmans arrived in Indiana County in 1977 when Carol was named 4-H educator for the county. Gene served four years as a teacher of vocational agriculture and advisor of the Young Farmer Program at Purchase Line High School before he joined his wife at Indiana County Agent Ward Stover’s office in the county courthouse.
The couple, who met at Penn State University in 1972 and married in 1973, served earlier for the extension service in Franklin County, where Gene specialized in dairy education and began programs for farmers and 4-H youth. He inaugurated Pennsylvania’s first local 4-H Dairy Quiz Bowl Contest, and guided his team to fourth place in the Eastern U.S. Dairy Bowl Contest in Virginia in 1977.
Gene’s career has been marked by his immersion in education, research, advocacy for dairy industry improvement programs and humanitarian service to his communities.
“Gene’s career focused on helping dairy farmers be profitable was the focus and gratification,” according to the hall of fame nomination submitted on Schurman’s behalf.
One of his earliest studies documented slower than average development of dairy calves and heifers in southwestern Pennsylvania. The findings led to creation of programs to improve dairy cattle nutrition, housing and healthcare, institution of the Southwest Regional Dairy Day program for dairy producers, appointment of a new Extension and Research position at Penn State’s Dairy/Animal Science Department and development of national standards for dairy calf and heifer growth. For Schurman and his colleague in the effort, their published study won a national county agriculture agent award in the “Search for Excellence in Livestock Production” category.
That and future studies marked Gene Schurman’s career mission of helping dairy farmers and others to embrace innovation, improve efficiency and remain profitable through grant-funded research and practical demonstration projects in Indiana County and throughout southwestern Pennsylvania. He earned the NACAA Hall of Fame honor through his commitments to dairy production and management and farm, tractor and equipment safety programs for youth of the region, for leading Pennsylvania 4-H groups in national level competition and serving on state-level advisory committees serving the dairy industry.
Brian Neal, the fourth-generation owner of the Neal family farm in Center Township, said Gene Schurman mentored him since he was 10 years old, both as a young 4-H member and as a dairy farm operator.
“He was a fantastic agent for the farmers,” Neal said. “He came to farms to get samples of feed, sometimes manure, for their studies. He’d always call up farmers to ask if we’re interested in the new programs.
“Gene also was our go-between with Penn State engineering. If we were building a new barn or installing ventilation, we would contact Gene and he would get specialists who would come to the farm and give us recommendations.”
Neal said Schurman helped to find solutions to problems of microtoxins in cattle feed in the same way, by getting expert help from State College.
Like Neal, Connie Bruner, of the Blairsville area, praised Gene Schurman’s record of service to them as young people in Indiana County 4-H programs.
“Gene’s passion was being out in the field, figuratively and literally. My perception was that he always wanted to be out with the people and the families,” Bruner said.
More than four decades of experience dating to her childhood activity in 4-H now extends to her own kids’ active 4-H lives. They’re also mentored by the Schurmans.
“My kids liked him as a judge because he was pretty hard on them,” Bruner explained. “They knew that was good because they could hone their skills for next time. Gene’s criticism was always meant to lift you up and make you better so my kids always appreciated him as a judge.
“To me, Gene and Carol are superheroes. They’re a powerhouse couple. For both to be recognized in their individual fields is just amazing. I think it’s a testimony to … the passion that they have for their careers and the people that they worked with throughout their lifetime,” Bruner said.”
“Gene and Carol … went above and beyond for 4-H and extension for farmers, to help them out. They had a lot of evening meetings to make things work for everybody,” Neal said.
A native of Clymer, N.Y., Gene earned a bachelor’s degree in animal science and agricultural education in 1972 at Cornell University. He enrolled that fall at Penn State (where he met and married Shippensburg native Carol Ocker) and earned a master’s in dairy science in 1974.
Gene Schurman held multiple titles, many simultaneously, during his tenure at Indiana County Extension. For 17 of those years, he doubled as county computer support educator; from 1999 to 2001, he commuted to Kittanning to serve as Armstrong County Extension director.
A collaborator at Penn State College of Agricultural Sciences, Extension Dairy Specialist Virginia Ishler told of Schurman’s effective and forward-thinking service to area dairy farmers and producers in her letter of recommendation for his appointment to the NACAA Hall of Fame.
“Initially we traveled across Pennsylvania presenting to the feed industry. Indiana County was one of our most highly attended locations. Gene would assist in the presentations as well as finding a location that drew a good crowd. Gene was very well respected by the feed industry and as a result we developed some long-term relationships with various companies and individuals,” Ishler wrote.
Ishler told of their partnerships since 1985, and of their studies of nitrogen and phosphorus in dairy cattle feed (for efficiency and profitability) between 2004 and 2009.
“These proposals were cutting edge in respect to tying in feeding management with air quality (ammonia emissions) and phosphorus intakes. These projects set the groundwork for the Certified Feed Management Program that I helped develop with USDA-NRCS,” Ishler said. “These data are currently being utilized in a statewide report to demonstrate how far dairy operations have come in reducing dietary nitrogen over the past decades using milk urea nitrogen as the metric. It also set the foundation for the current Extension dairy business management team in tying together feeding management with financial management.”
The hall of fame induction, at a ceremony during the NACAA professional improvement conference held in July in Florida, is only the latest of a string of national honors accorded Gene Schurman. He was presented the NACAA Achievement Award in 1987; he earned the NACAA Distinguished Service Award in 1995. And he was named the All-American Dairy Show Image Award winner in 2004.
On the state level, Schurman earned the Pennsylvania Honorary Keystone Farmer Degree in 1985 and received the Extension Award from Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association in 1993. His alma mater named him a Distinguished Daily Alumnus in 2017.
Locally, Gene Schurman has been recognized for years of service to Pine Flats Community Hall Association, Green Township Community Fair, Indiana County Dairy Princess and Promotion Program and the Indiana County Fair.
His day-to-day service to cooperative extension covered 34 years through his retirement as senior Extension educator in 2011, yet his activity and participation in extension and agriculture has continued with no apparent end in sight. He took up spare time work as a vendor of Pioneer brand seed corn to Indiana County area farmers. He remained aboard the NACAA Life Member Northeast Region panel through 2017 and is an ongoing member of the Pennsylvania Association of County Agricultural Agents’ Life Member Committee.
He still serves on Indiana County Farm Bureau, Pennsylvania Farm Bureau and the Pennsylvania Holstein Association. And he and his wife established the Eugene and Carol Schurman Endowment for 4-H Clubs of Indiana County, established four yearly student scholarships and set an estate plan to benefit scholarships.
Kittanning-area veterinarian Israel Isenberg endorsed Gene Schurman’s Hall of Fame nomination on their 24 years of professional service and friendship.
“Gene’s influence on the local dairy producers was immediately apparent,” Isenberg wrote. “He was a well-known face to the producers in our area, stopping in or calling regularly to check how things were going, and they knew that Gene’s assistance, when there were problems or questions, was only a phone call away.”
The NACAA Hall of Fame Award was established in 2006 to recognize NACAA members (active or life) for demonstrated commitment, dedication and effective leadership in job performance as an outstanding educator, association involvement at the state and national level, and outstanding humanitarian service. This award is presented annually to one person from each of the four NACAA regions.
“Gene’s extension programming, on-farm projects, and embracing new technology and concepts have been the framework for current and ongoing programs. Eugene Schurman is most deserving of the honor for induction into NACAA Hall of Fame,” Isenberg concluded.