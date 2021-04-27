It's still too early to know the full damage of the April 16 fire that destroyed two modular classrooms and filled the rest of Eisenhower Elementary School with smoke and grime, a restoration company official said Monday.
But it's so extensive that the Indiana school board is considering full improvements throughout the building and holding off on planned improvements at the five other buildings in the district.
A demolition team on Monday hauled away the bulk of what locally were called the "trailer" classrooms at the school, said Stephan Schaming, of Pittsburgh-based Firewater Response, but a team, and the company's mechanical, electrical and plumbing engineers still are identifying everything that would need to be repaired or replaced.
"It’s a fluid situation," Schaming said. "It's an ongoing process and we're working diligently to have it done by the end of the week."
His list of what needs attention wasn’t complete but it was long:
Concrete, exterior metal framing, demolition, exterior sheeting, exterior envelope repairs, interior framing, plaster, acoustical ceiling tile, systems and drywall ceilings, rough carpentry, finish carpentry, wall protection, masonry, glass and glazing, aluminum framing, flooring, roofing, HVAC, plumbing, electrical, teledata, lighting protection, painting, life safety and landscaping.
"That's a pretty good framework of what we're working with," Schaming said. "We are about 65 to 70 percent complete with the content removal that is being processed off site. That’s good news. We are on target."
Schaming led board members on a tour of the building April 20.
"Until I saw it I didn't realize how much damage there was to the school," director Terry Kerr said. "People wonder why the school isn't opened already. But if you were able to see the damage to the entire building, from one end of the L to the other end of the L, there was smoke and water damage. The evaluation that Stephan is heading up is going to take some time."
"I was startled by how bad it was," said Julia Trimarchi Cuccaro, chairwoman of the Audit & Finance Committee. "The initial reports didn't lead me to believe that we were to witness what we did."
Cuccaro said the loss is fully insured and asked Schaming for even a "ballpark" of the damage.
He declined to guess.
"After the engineer reports are available we'll be able to define our scope a little bit more and then provide reserve numbers," he said.
The cause of the fire remains undetermined.
Meeting as the committee ahead of the full board's business meeting Monday, the Finance panel took no action.
After hearing the report of the Buildings & Grounds Committee in the later meeting, the directors made their concerns clear. Insurance will cover replacement of the damage attributed to the fire and, at least in theory, would make the west wing halls and classrooms brighter and better than the ones on the south wing.
Board members informally endorsed the idea of delaying an impending energy-efficiency improvement project and instead dedicating the district's capital reserve money and unspent 2016 bond funds to equalizing the work to be done throughout "Ike."
"It's good that we have funds available to use for what you normally would call a rainy day, but in this case, an unexpected fire," Kerr said. "We have been doing some planning and taking slow steps on what we should do.
"But the fire really did change our plan, which is fine. … Now there is an unfortunate opportunity to do some renovations to that school and piggyback on the insurance work to correct the fire damage.
"So it would be wise to look at the opportunity and use some of the money for additional work at Eisenhower. If the new school had been built out at Ben Franklin, the school district would not have been in the financial position to do this. My hope is that we are able to renovate Eisenhower to the extent that we could walk away from that school for 25 years."
Kerr and other directors said the plan to replace the roof of East Pike Elementary School should remain a high priority.
Kerr heads the Buildings & Grounds Committee that will oversee the planning and overhaul of Eisenhower School.
In other business Monday, the school board:
• Approved a contract with Shaw Sports Turf, of Calhoun, Ga., to replace the 12-year-old artificial turf of the athletic field at the senior high school at a cost of $375,000.
The surface had lasted longer than its expected lifetime, allaying the concerns of board member Cinda Brode.
"I have been against replacing the turf, and I was against getting it, but I know it's time to have it replaced," Brode said. "I'm grateful to the maintenance staff and the teams for taking such good care of it that it lasted as long as it did. It's a tribute to the district when people come in and say, 'Wow, you took really good care of that.' So thanks to them for helping to make our dollars go as far as they did."
The board voted 8 to 0 to approve the turf replacement. Director Barbara Barker was absent.
• Hired Penn Fencing to relocate the fence on one side of the artificial turf at a cost of about $6,000. Director Tom Harley said the fence now stands just a few feet from the boundary line of the soccer playing field and needs to be set farther back for player safety.
• Directed the administration to bring recommendations for replacement and for repair of the padding on the stadium fences for the board to consider at the May 10 meeting.
• Approved the Indiana County Technology Center budget for 2021-22 in the amount of $7.05 million, an increase of 1.9 percent over the current year. The tech center's business manager, Rachel Hrabovsky, said the Indiana Area School District share of the secondary operation would increase about $54,000 to $928,000 — a figure shaped mainly by a combination of three-year averages of Indiana Area Senior High School enrollment and the number of Indiana students that take classes at ICTC.
• Approved a physician services agreement with Center for Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine, White Township, for physician services for the 2021-22 school year. The contract calls for a physician to be present at all football games and to see student athletes referred to COSM from other sports. The district will pay $2,500 to COSM for service.
• Hired Elizabeth Fedder as a housekeeper effective today at an hourly rate of $11 and hired Greg Fenk as a custodian effective May 3 at $12 an hour. Business Manager Jared Cronauer said the district now has a full staff of maintenance and custodial workers.