F.N.B. Corporation reported earnings for the second quarter with net income available to common stockholders of $81.6 million, or 25 cents per diluted common share.
Comparatively, net income available to common shareholders in the second quarter of 2019 totaled $93.2 million, or 29 cents per diluted common share.
The results for the second quarter of 2020 reflect the impact of $2.6 billion of loans originated through the U.S. Department of Treasury Paycheck Protection Program, as well as expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic of $2 million and an estimated $17.1 million of incremental provision for credit losses due to COVID-19-related impacts on allowance for credit losses modeling results.
“As we all continue to experience many new challenges, our most recent performance demonstrates the tremendous power and dedication of our workforce and their ability to innovate and adapt to serve our constituents,” Vincent J. Delie Jr., president, chairman and CEO of F.N.B., said in a news release.