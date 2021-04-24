F.N.B. Corporation this week reported earnings for the first quarter of 2021 with net income available to common stockholders of $91.2 million, or 28 cents per diluted common share. Comparatively, first quarter of 2020 net income in the first quarter of 2020 totaled $45.4 million, or 14 cents per diluted common share, and fourth quarter of 2020 net income during the fourth quarter of 2020 totaled $70.2 million, or 22 cents per diluted common share.
F.N.B., headquartered in Pittsburgh, operates offices in seven states and the District of Columbia.