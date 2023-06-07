PASSHE logo

A day after contract talks between the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties and Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education focused on matters affecting coaches at PASSHE campuses, negotiations shifted back to faculty-related matters Tuesday.

Spokespersons for APSCUF and PASSHE said in a joint statement that negotiation teams discussed the impact of leave on the timing of tenure, assistant department chairs, holidays, and recognition of extraordinary faculty service.