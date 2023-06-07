A day after contract talks between the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties and Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education focused on matters affecting coaches at PASSHE campuses, negotiations shifted back to faculty-related matters Tuesday.
Spokespersons for APSCUF and PASSHE said in a joint statement that negotiation teams discussed the impact of leave on the timing of tenure, assistant department chairs, holidays, and recognition of extraordinary faculty service.
They said those teams are slated to meet again June 15 and 16, with the next news release to be issued after that two-day session concludes, and then for another double-day session June 21 and 22.
The current four-year contract between PASSHE, which includes Indiana University of Pennsylvania, and APSCUF expires June 30.
However, the two sides said that contract will remain in effect while negotiations continue — and they have not set a date by which they expect to complete contract talks.
In the past, APSCUF’s president said, faculty have worked more than a year with an expired contract.
“We must ensure that the collective bargaining agreement is fair to faculty, so they can continue providing a high-quality education to our students,” President Dr. Kenneth M. Mash said. “This takes time. While these meticulous negotiations move forward, we’ll continue to work under our current contract.”
APSCUF represents about 5,000 faculty and coaches at IUP and other PASSHE campuses including Bloomsburg, California, Cheyney, Clarion, East Stroudsburg, Edinboro, Kutztown, Lock Haven, Mansfield, Millersville, Shippensburg, Slippery Rock, and West Chester.
