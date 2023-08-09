Faculty contract negotiations affecting Indiana University of Pennsylvania and other state-owned universities continued after two sessions this week.
Spokespersons for the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties and Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education said negotiation teams discussed licensed counselors, consolidation issues, and assistant chairs.
Kathryn Morton of APSCUF and Kevin Hensil of PASSHE said the negotiating teams are slated to meet again Aug. 22.
As has been acknowledged previously by the State System and its faculty union, their current four-year contract expired on June 30, more than a month ago.
They said it remains in effect while negotiations continue, and that negotiators have not set a date by which they expect to complete contract talks.
Also as Morton and Hensil previously acknowledged, APSCUF faculty and coaches have worked more than a year with an expired contract.
APSCUF represents about 5,000 faculty and coaches IUP and other PASSHE institutions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.