This could give new meaning to the term “equal time.”
On the eve of a series of virtual public meetings being held by the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education about what it calls “the proposed integration of six universities into two powerhouse institutions,” the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties announced a series of virtual public comment sessions about the plan to consolidate California, Clarion and Edinboro universities in the west and Bloomsburg, Lock Haven and Mansfield universities in the northeast.
APSCUF, which represents more than 5,000 faculty and coaches at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and 13 other PASSHE schools, said this week that students, faculty, coaches, alumni, community members and other stakeholders deserve sufficient time and public opportunities to express their feedback on the plans.
An APSCUF spokeswoman said the union’s sessions scheduled for Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m., and then at noon June 8, 9 a.m. on June 14, and at 7 p.m. June 15 for students, are not affiliated with or run by PASSHE, which plans four, 90-minute public comment sessions over the course of June 9 and 10, nor are they meant to replace the State System’s sessions.
“Feedback from the public is an integral part of our efforts to creatively reimagine the structure of public higher education in a way that expands student opportunities, supports their success, and sets these campuses for sustainability deeper into the 21st century,” PASSHE Board of Governors Chair Cindy Shapira said in announcing the State System’s virtual hearings scheduled for June 9 and 10, in each case with sessions from 8 to 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 to 6 p.m.
The union has seen things differently than State System officials. In March, APSCUF released results of a survey which, as IUP faculty member and APSCUF President Dr. Jamie Martin put it, “show a disconnect between the narratives that exist and are being pushed in many venues by the State System regarding the views of faculty.”
Out of 991 faculty members who responded, less than 8 percent indicated that they were supportive of consolidation, while nearly 70 percent said they were not supportive.
“It would behoove the State System, including the chancellor and the Board of Governors, to listen to the concerns expressed by our faculty and to take them to heart,” Martin said. “The support, involvement and investment of faculty in a consolidation is integral. Unfortunately, there is little faculty buy-in to the current plan.”
An APSCUF spokeswoman said the union will record its events to share with the State System, legislators and reporters, and post the videos to the union’s YouTube channel. A video also will be shared of that student-only session on June 15, but APSCUF stressed that only students should register for it.
The effort to bring together State System member universities was authorized in Act 50 of 2020. It proposes at both California-Clarion-Edinboro and Bloomsburg-Lock Haven-Mansfield single leadership teams, faculty cohorts, enrollment management, and budgets while opening academic program at the co-equal campuses to all students.
The two largest universities in the state system, West Chester and IUP, were specifically excluded from consideration for the sort of incorporation proposed elsewhere in the system.
Further details about being part of the various sessions can be found for PASSHE’s plans at https://www.passhe.edu/publiccomment/Pages/default.aspx and for APSCUF’s events at apscuf.org/comments.