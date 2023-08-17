A harness racing event took place Wednesday at the Dayton Fair in memory of Jeff Altmeyer, of Kittanning. Todd Schadel and his horse, R Prayers Answered, were the winners in the 2 Year Old Fillies Group A. Harness races in the 3 Year Old Filly and Colt categories will take place today, along with the junior livestock auction at the livestock show complex and off-road vehicle drag racing at the grandstand.
Fair features harness racing, truck and tractor pulls
- JESSICA UPTEGRAPH/Gazette
