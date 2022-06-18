Elizabeth Bruner’s reign as Indiana County Fair Queen has been an eventful one.
The 18 year-old daughter of Connie and Clark Bruner, of Blairsville, has spent her time as acting queen networking, performing community outreach and spreading her love of all things agriculture.
“It’s been amazing,” she said. “It’s been a wonderful opportunity. I’ve been able to connect with so many different people who make an impact in agriculture all over the Indiana County area.”
Her favorite part of her reign, however, is instilling an appreciation for agriculture in the younger generations. Bruner partnered with the PA Farm Bureau to promote agriculture literacy in the classroom and, as part of the program, visited local elementary schools to talk with kids in kindergarten through second grade.
“I loved talking to the kids who came to the fairs or when I went to visit the schools,” she said. “What I did was find a book that had something to do with (agriculture) and I would go in and read to the kids and help to teach them where their food comes from. I also took one of my baby goats with me for them to meet. A lot of them were more excited to meet the goat than they were to listen to me read,” she added with a laugh.
Many of the kids, excited for the goat, were also very excited to be meeting a real queen.
“That was the most exciting part,” Bruner said. “Whether or not they really understood agriculture at the time, I hope that they remember meeting a queen and having fun in the future so that it inspires them to get into agriculture when they get older.”
Through the program, she was able to reach more than 800 students.
Bruner was also proud of her accomplishment of spreading the word about local agriculture. Another project she did involved promoting National Agriculture Day on March 22.
“I contacted local ag producers around the Indiana County area and asked for donations of different products,” she said. “I got honey, maple syrup, a gift card for a live Christmas tree and a lot of other neat products. I gathered them all together and gave them to the first baby that was born on national ag day. That’s something that I was happy about because I got to spread awareness of locally grown food and other products.”
For this project, she received a proclamation from the Indiana County Commissioners. The project was also one that she encouraged other queens across the state to look into as well.
“I got to meet a bunch of other fair queens at the State Fair Queen competition in January,” Bruner said. She ended up being a top five finalist at the competition.
“I met with other queens from all over the state. It was an amazing network opportunity to learn how they use their roles at their fairs. The baby project was also featured in an insert in ‘Lancaster Farming.’”
Bruner enjoyed her role as queen overall and is thankful for the opportunities that it granted to her.
“The big thing I learned is that being queen goes beyond doing week the work of the fair. It’s more than just showing up to hand out ribbons,” she said. “It’s representing the fair and agriculture to others in the community. There’s a lot involved in it and it was really wonderful to know that all of these different people are really interested in what you have to say. As fair queen, I rode in two light-up night parades, the Indiana Homecoming Parade and the Blairsville Memorial Day parade.”
Being fair queen is in Bruner’s blood. Her mother, Connie, was the first-ever Indiana County Fair Queen.
“My mom is actually part of my inspiration for running,” Bruner said. “And I have to thank her for helping me run. She helped with all of my duties and was willing to run me around for all of my different events.”
Bruner also thanked her coordinators. “Sandy, Vicky and Judy did a lot for me. They were great at helping me during fair week and during the state competition. They were always by my side, so I want to give a big thank you to them.”
Going forward, Bruner has plans to continue her passion for agriculture and nature.
“I will be attending Penn State University for college,” she said. “I’m majoring in wildlife and fishery science. I want to become a forester. What lots of people don’t realize is that (forestry) is a big part of agriculture, especially here in PA. I just really love the outdoors and I love ag, and putting them together to study forestry is one way to do that. In addition to my college future plans, I want to continue attending and participating in the fair as much as I can.”
To prospective queens that follow in her footsteps, Bruner had the following advice:
“Take every opportunity that comes to you,” she said. “Don’t be afraid to reach out and connect with others. A lot of what I did was just reaching out and making sure to take the opportunities that were given to me. Be open to things, reach out and make yourself known. I encourage any teenage girl between the ages of 15 and 20 to apply for the title of Indiana County Fair Queen.”
Those interested in running for Indiana County Fair Queen can find information, requirements and submission forms by visiting: http://indianacountyfair.com/events/indiana-county-fair-queen.
All entries for fair queen must be postmarked to the address in the form by July 13 of the current year.