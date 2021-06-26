BLACKLICK TOWNSHIP — Ivy Long comes from a farm family: she’s grown up on green pastures outside Blairsville, she has raised livestock since age 8, and her mom has a history of showing at the fair.
Steeped in tradition.
And she is a postmodern farm kid of the 2000s: Long has a global view of farming, a clear-eyed look at the shift toward corporate farming and an ambition to be a national agriculture journalist.
A firm grip on the future.
And her term as the Indiana County Fair Queen has been her springboard for understanding the breadth of farming across Pennsylvania and the strength of the local fair as a showcase of rural life in the area.
Long, 19, has the distinction of being a two-term fair queen. She was crowned in August 2019 by her longtime best friend and Blairsville High School classmate, Ashton Stiles, the 2018 Fair Queen.
Midway through her reign, COVID-19 canceled her appearance and activity schedule. With the 2020 Indiana County Fair ruined by the pandemic, Long agreed to the fair board’s request to stay on through this year.
As the wave of the virus is receding, Long is picking up on the experiences lost to the pandemic restrictions a year ago. And she’s building a solid path for local young women to follow her in competition to be crowned the 2021 Fair Queen.
“All the girls you meet are so nice, and they like to do the same things that you do,” Long said. “So you really make a lot of good friends when you run for fair queen.”
The family nature of farming and the fair sparked Long’s interest in being the formal public representative of the event for the year.
“One of my mentors, Amanda Brubaker, was a fair queen. And my sister was an alternate, and she really enjoyed herself. That got me interested in it,” Long said. Seeing her BFF, Stiles, get crowned three years ago sealed the deal.
Long’s duties as the fair’s public ambassador have overlapped her schooling, first as a senior at BHS and then as a freshman at Penn Highlands College, where she’s studying for an associate degree in sustainable agriculture.
“It is sustainable hydroponic agriculture and rural entrepreneurship, but its just called sustainable agriculture,” Long said.
The plan next calls for getting a bachelor’s degree at a university.
“I really like University of Wyoming. My mom and dad lived in Wyoming for a couple of years,” Long said. “Then I’m fortunate enough to be involved in agriculture and knowing a lot of good people, so I’m sure I’ll end up with a really good job doing that since I have had so many awesome opportunities.
“My major would be agricultural communication. I really would like to do something in publications: graphic design, or journalism or something like that, because I do like to write and I like to get out and talk to people.
“There are a lot of different jobs in the agriculture industry and you don’t have to be a farmer. You can still be immersed in the agriculture industry without having to raise cattle or sheep or goats. A lot of people are getting into selling feed, making livestock supplements or making supplies instead of actually raising animals.”
Agricultural economics is another flourishing field, she said.
In Blacklick Township, Long’s family breeds and raises Simmental beef cattle and some sheep on their “Woodview Farm,” and she has had a working understanding of the business since childhood. Today she is in rare company.
“I definitely think that the family farm is dying. In Pennsylvania, there is a lot of family farming still going on. But when it comes to corporate farming and commercial farming, it takes only a few bad apples to spoil the bushel,” Long said. “Around Indiana County there is not too much commercial farming, there are a couple. But I think that people don’t realize that many families make their livelihoods with their farms and it is sad to see farmers who work all day and then they have to get second jobs because they don’t make enough money.
“They don’t get support because retailers like Walmart and Giant Eagle sell meat, and people don’t realize that buying freezer beef may be cheaper but it kills a lot of family farms.”
The county fair board is accepting applications from young women age 16 to 21 who wish to serve as fair queen. Most often, the judges select a high school senior or college freshman but an underclassman cannot be ruled out. The fair offers a modest sum of scholarship funds for the queen and the runner-up who would be an alternate representative for the coming year.
Long said the experience would be invaluable to anyone who is selected.
“It’s a lot of promoting the agriculture industry in Indiana County and the fair. A lot of people don’t realize that the fair is run by volunteers, so everybody that works for the fair is a volunteer,” Long said. “Many don’t realize that Indiana County has a lot of corn farming. You get to go to the schools and talk to kids about that. … I went to a couple of schools and read stories for kindergarten through third grade classes.
“Then I did a presentation to one of my own classes in school about agriculture.”
The deadline for applications is July 13. That allows six weeks for the fair board to encourage the candidates to prepare for the pageant and get acquainted with fair organizers and the others in the contest.
“People think fair queen is just somebody who knows a lot about agriculture but it’s a lot more than that,” she said. “As long as you’re passionate about learning about the fair and the agriculture surrounding it. Anybody that is confident of doing that should definitely run.
“If you are even considering it, you should do it because it has been one of the best experiences of my life,” Long said.
Across Pennsylvania, the local fair queens have an active organization among them. They travel to other counties, visit with their counterparts, learn about new and different activities and the differences in farming throughout the commonwealth.
Memories for Long? Following up her 2019 coronation in Indiana with an evening at the Cambria County Fair in Ebensburg, where she was invited to judge an animal dressing contest.
Then watching the fair queen coronations in Clearfield and Erie.
And competing in the state fair queen pageant in January 2020 following the State Farm Show.
“They crown a top five and honor a Miss Congeniality, who is chosen by all the girls,” Long said. “It is optional for the fair queen to go but our directors encourage us to take part. It was very tough … but I did end up making lots of friends and meeting a lot of nice people.
“I was really nice to meet 50 other people my age that have the same interests as me.”
The summer of 2020 promised to be a whirlwind tour of early summer fairs but the gates all closed due to COVID-19. Long said the ingenuity of fair competitors and exhibitors generated alternate forms of Indiana County Fair activities that meant more learning experiences for her.
“While I didn’t get to do most of the events that the Indiana Fair Queen does, there were a lot of things I got to do that the fair queen doesn’t usually get to do,” Long said. “And it was interesting to see all the different events that people created in place of things that weren’t allowed to happen.
“Honestly, I think the pandemic gave me a lot more to be grateful for being the fair queen because people seemed to care a lot about me not getting to do things.
“But I really did enjoy myself. I don’t feel like I was robbed of the experience. The fair really did care about me, and I was invited to do a lot of farm visits and met a lot of people.”
Finishing up as Indiana County Fair Queen will loosen the reigns on Long but she believes studying in Wyoming may be enough of a taste of the world for her.
“As much as I would love to move away, I really do love it here and I think that the agriculture here is so deep in my heart that I don’t think I could leave,” Long said. “I do see myself probably moving away for a couple of years and end up coming back.
“I would love to travel and see all the different kinds of agriculture across the nation.”
The farms of Nebraska, Kentucky, Illinois and Iowa have held charm for her, she said.
“That’s where a lot of people end up living when it comes to agricultural jobs. Bu honestly, wherever my life takes me, I would mind if I stayed here forever.”