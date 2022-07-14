The Fairman Spence reunion will be held Saturday at Keystone Sportsman’s Club starting at 3 p.m. with dinner at 4 p.m. and square dance at 7 p.m. The reunion is open to the public. Bring a covered dish and dessert.
