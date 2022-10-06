The Indiana Singles will host a fall dance from 8 to 11 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Indiana Eagles, 420 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Doors will open at 7 p.m. A snack will be served, but you are welcome to bring a covered dish. Music will be provided by a DJ. The group will be collecting non-perishable items for a local food pantry. All singles are welcome. For more information, call Bonnie at (724) 397-2672.
