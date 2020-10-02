To whom it may concern —
FALL FESTIVALS
A handful of events in October will offer traditional fall fun in the area, with pumpkin patches, vendor fairs and more.
The Pumpkin Festival at Reeger’s Farm near Shelocta “may look different this year,” according to organizers, but will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 10, 11, 17, 18, 24 and 25. Masks will be required.
At Yarnick’s Farm in Armstrong Township, the pumpkin patch is open and ready.
Customers can pick their own pumpkins from 9 to 5 daily. The farm’s concession stand will be open for refreshments from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
Due to the pandemic, there will be no additional Halloween activities this year at the farm, according to a Facebook announcement.
And the Indiana PA Country Faire Market will offer a fall festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 10 and 11 at the Indiana County Fox and Coon Hunters Association on Ramsey Run Road.
That event will feature artisans, crafters, vendors, entertainment and more, as well as a basket raffle.
ROCK ON
If live music is what you’re looking for, Rocktoberfest 2020 is set for Oct. 9 and 10 at Iselin Community Park.
The all-ages event will offer a children’s Halloween Party on Oct. 9, with hay rides, games, costumes and treats, sponsored in part b the Iselin/West Lebanon Volunteer Fire Company. JJ & The Wolf will perform that evening, and festivities start at 7 p.m.
On Oct. 10, there will be bands and vendors. Performers include Creep, Five Alarm Flood, A Common Crown, BLOOD UNION, Unbroken Soul, Conflict Cycle, Father Grimm, Neutral Loss and Doug Carnahan, scheduled to play from 3 to 10:30 p.m.
For more information, visit the Rocktoberfest 2020 event page on Facebook.
BOOK SIGNING
Cathy Gould, a double-lung transplant survivor from Shelocta who recently penned a book, “Tree House Poetry,” will have a book-signing Wednesday and Thursday from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Staples store in the SouthTowne Plaza in White Township. The book can also be purchased at Indiana Floral in Indiana.
BON APPETITE
A Homer City native made headlines recently in The Pitt News, the University of Pittsburgh’s student newspaper.
Lauren Klinefelter, the daughter of Dana and Kitty Henry, of Homer City, was named a “powerhouse in the kitchen at Pitt” as the director of catering at the Peterson Events Center.
She has also worked at Hollywood Beach Marriott and The Buccaneer Hotel.
Klinefelter said the job combines “her love of food with sports and other big events,” the newspaper reported.
“I have taught myself to be organized, and you have to keep your ducks in a row with this job, but I truly love what I do,” Klinefelter told The Pitt News. “My goal is to mentor and guide my team to do better and excel in their positions.”
She conceded the food industry is still male-driven, but that “more and more women are emerging into leadership positions in food service and in the restaurant industry,” the newspaper wrote.
FLU SHOTS
The United Way of Indiana County has teamed up with FamilyWize, a prescription discount service, to offer free flu vaccinations for people in Indiana County at Walgreens pharmacy.
While there are no Walgreens stores in the county, residents may get a voucher for a free flu shot through this partnership.
It is available to anyone 18 and older who is uninsured or unable to afford the flu vaccine.
People can request the voucher by calling 211 and asking for the free FamilyWize flu vaccine. The voucher will be emailed. The closest Walgreens are in Latrobe and Greensburg.
SHOP TALK
Gas prices in the Indiana area ranged from $2.49 to $2.59 a gallon, compared with $2.48 statewide and $2.19 nationwide (www.pennsylvaniagasprices.com). … Please read, but don’t bet on it: Indiana 27, Knoch 14; Pitt 37, North Carolina State 20. … Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, says the crisp turn of weather reminded him of a quote from author L.M. Montgomery: “I’m so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers.”
