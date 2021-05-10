One cold winter night, about 25 to 30 years ago, Joyce Pitzerell, of Indiana, was bored.
She had nothing to do, and there was nothing interesting to watch on TV.
As someone who absolutely loved books, Pitzerell, 90, said she remembered thinking to herself, “I’ve read all my life. I should be able to write a book.”
So she got out the typewriter and started.
“I’ve always heard that a book takes on a life of its own, and this is entirely true,” Pitzerell said. “I had no idea where I was going, but I accomplished writing a whole book.”
After that night, Pitzerell spent her spare time writing until she had a finished product, a fiction book titled “By Chance.”
She said she enjoyed the writing process.
“It sort of takes over your life,” Pitzerell said. “You go to bed and you’re thinking about it, how you’re going to phrase the next scene … It’s interesting.”
“By Chance” remained in manuscript form, stored away and at times forgotten over the busy years. She never attempted to write another book, as she was running a business and raising two boys.
Eventually, the original manuscript made its way to the home office of her daughter-in-law, Robin Malcolm, married to Pitzerell’s son Butch.
“I had planned to check on getting it published for her, but time escaped me for one reason or another,” Malcolm said.
It resurfaced a few times; Malcolm read it when her own children were younger, and her daughter, Amanda Pitzerell, read it as a teenager.
Most recently, it re-emerged after a conversation with close family friend Eugina Chun.
Chun, a dual citizen of the U.S. and Korea, is a longtime family friend of Malcolm and went to school with Malcolm’s youngest son, Hunter, until moving back to Korea.
Years later, they reunited with Chun when she returned to the U.S. to attend and graduate from Indiana Area High School while living with Malcolm’s family.
Chun moved on to a computer design art school in San Francisco and after graduating last May came back in the fall to Indiana, when she and Malcolm started talking about the book. Chun read the manuscript and loved it.
“That is when it all started to come together,” Malcolm said.
Chun checked on the logistics of publishing a book and designed the cover from scratch, then submitted it for publication through Amazon Books, Malcolm said.
“By Chance” lists the author as Romayne Hunter (Pitzerell’s middle and maiden names), and the book is available at The Book Nook as well as at the Co-Op Store at IUP and on Amazon. The fiction book is “romance and a little mystery,” as well as loss and faith, and follows the main character Jan as she embarks on a life-changing journey after the death of her husband and son.
“It’s a little bit of everything,” she said.
An avid reader her whole life, Pitzerell said she still reads at least three books per week. She loves thrillers and lists John Grisham and Stephen King among her favorite authors.
Her advice to others: “Keep reading, and keep loving life,” Pitzerell said. “It has worked for me. There was a lot of living. It’s been an extraordinary life, and I’ve enjoyed every bit of it.”