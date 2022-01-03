On Dec. 19, 1921, Gary Zuchelli’s grandfather, Guido Zucchelli, came to America looking for new opportunities. On the same date, 100 years later, his family came together to celebrate just that.
“He came over from Pranzo, Italy,” Gary said. “When he was born, the land was under the control of Austria, but it was included in the land given to Italy after World War I. Guido fought in World War I but things weren’t great over there. He came to America hoping for a better life. He also lost a ‘c’ in his last name when he came over. It was there when he left Italy, but we’re not sure what happened to it. The documentation from the time period is inconsistent with the spelling.”
Guido’s journey to America took him from Pranzo, a small mountain village in the northeastern part of Italy. It is close to the resort city at the northern shore of Lake Garda, called Riva del Garda and it is approximately 20 miles southwest of the providence’s capital city of Trento. Guido traveled from northern Italy to the southern port of Naples. He boarded the Regina d’Italia with more than 2,000 other immigrants. The average square footage per passenger on the ship was about 10 square feet.
After arriving in America at Ellis Island, Guido traveled to Aultman and became a tenant of Frank Michelotti near Clarksburg. He eventually married Frank’s daughter, Alice Michelotti. The two wed in 1925 and then moved to Iselin where they spent the remainder of their lives.
While Guido’s manifest had him listed as a farmer by trade, he got a job working in the coal mines in the area.
Guido eventually came to love his new life here in America and came to love its favorite pastime, after a bit of confusion.
“At first when he saw a baseball field, he had wondered why no grass was growing there,” Gary said of the story he remembers of his grandfather. “But eventually he came to understand and love baseball. He would go up to R&P field and watch games there.”
Gary came to know of his grandfather’s journey through a family tree that his godmother gave him some years ago.
“I never really asked enough questions,” he admitted. “But she gave me this family tree with the Italian side of the family on it. It has a few generations written down.”
Gary, who lives in Greensburg but grew up in the Young Township area, is retired and has used his time to dig deeper into his family history.
“I wanted to find out more about my roots,” he said. “So I started looking up information on sites like ancestry and my heritage as well as old newspapers to find out more.”
The research has produced a photo of the boat that Guido took to reach America and the family tree has now been extended to include the American members and descendants of Guido.
“We have two now,” Gary said. “The Zucchelli Italian family tree and the American family tree with all of the new members added. Organizing the information, like who married who and where and when people were born have given us four generations of Guido’s family. He was generation zero, I’m part of the second generation and we’re now up to four with the births of cousins and children.”
In total, Guido and Alice had two children, Albert and Richard, both of whom lived outside of Clarksburg. Guido’s family also includes seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Recently a group of Guido’s surviving relatives met and held a celebration to honor the 100th anniversary of Guido’s arrival to America.
Pranzo, where Guido was from, also means “lunch” in Italian. So the family gathered for a meal on the afternoon of Dec. 19, to celebrate Guido and their Italian heritage.
“We had people join via Zoom for a pre-blessing meal,” Gary said. “My daughter, Alanna Zuchelli, gave the blessing in Italian over Zoom. She speaks the language. She had an assignment in Italy while she was in law school and dated an Italian guy, so she learned the language.”
The eldest of the cousins, Rick Zuchelli, gave a primo toast and the meal was made up of Italian favorites chosen by the grandchildren because it reminded them of their grandfather. Items included genoa salami, bread and olive oil, cheeses and wine from the region where Guido was born. Other favorite foods of Guido’s also were on hand.
“He loved teaberry gum and coffee royal,” Gary said.
Honoring Guido was first and foremost Gary’s hope. Cherry pie was served in honor of the cherry tree he had in his yard and the house was decorated with plastic grapes like the vines he had in his yard.
“It’s things that remind us of him,” Gary said. “To exchange stories and share memories while making new ones, that’s what we want to do.”