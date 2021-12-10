Driving by Blosser Road in Home, you might be surprised to see a very unique version of Santa Claus.
While most Santas are rotund and jolly, this one is a bit more ... skeletal.
Adorning the yard of Jeremy Buterbaugh and his wife, Missy, is a 12-foot-tall skeleton dressed for the holidays and decorating a tree in the couple’s front yard. But the decorations don’t stop there. Nor are they confined to just one house.
“We live next to my parents (Ernie and Brenda Buterbaugh),” Jeremy said. “Between the two houses, we have around (4,000) or 5,000 lights and about 500 blow molds.”
Blow molds, hard plastic light-up figurines that are mostly vintage, command a good portion of the two yards. There are nativity scenes, Christmas figures, animals and Disney characters, to name a few.
“A lot of them are vintage,” Jeremy said. “You find them in antique stores and what not and they can go for a pretty big price, but we were lucky to come across a lot of them that we use to decorate.”
He recalled the first time he saw a blow mold, in the movie “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”
“That movie was kind of the inspiration for our out-of-control holiday lights,” he said.
The Buterbaughs’ displays have been going for quite a few years now, Jeremy said.
“I live in what was my grandfather’s house,” he said. “And I’ve always liked to decorate it with a lot of lights. Over the years my parents got into it as well and then we started collecting blow molds and adding them. I’d say since around 2011 or 2012 it’s just escalated into what we have today.”
The display takes around a month to set up.
“We start decorating right after Halloween,” said Jeremy. “So right at the beginning of November we start putting everything up and it takes most of that month since it’s just the four of us that put it together.”
This is, of course, after they take down the Halloween decorations. “We have blow molds for Halloween too,” Jeremy said. “And Easter. We put up some for a lot of holidays.”
It’s an effort that a lot of people appreciate. While Blosser road is just a short dead-end road, many people come out to see the displays that the Buterbaughs put up.
“We get a lot of traffic,” Jeremy said. “Lots of people come by every single day of the week; they’d even come by when we were setting up in November. Once word of mouth gets around more people drive by.”
As with most things related to Christmas, Jeremy said his favorite reactions are from kids who see the display.
“It’s great to just stand on the porch and watch people go by,” he said. “You can hear kids get excited and start yelling and then when they turn around at the dead end and drive back, they’re still excited to see it. That, to me, is what it’s all about.”
The Buterbaughs’ displays can be seen at 28 and 98 Blosser Road in Home.