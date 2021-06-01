A family enjoying a backyard cookout on Memorial Day was chased from their home when a clothes dryer started a fire in a laundry room just inside the back door, a fire official said.
Flames from the appliance gutted an enclosed rear room at 705 Water St. and spread into the main portion of the house as volunteers from Indiana, Homer City, Clymer, Creekside and Black Lick fire departments converged on the area and halted the flames.
The fire was reported to the Indiana County 911 center at 3:01 p.m. Monday, according to the county’s website.
Dispatchers also sent the Indiana County rapid intervention team and Citizens’ Ambulance Service paramedics.
The Plumville, Commodore, Coral-Graceton and Blairsville fire departments were called to standby assignments on the holiday afternoon.
Indiana Fire Association Company 3 Captain Matt Byerly, officer in charge on the call, said the Red Cross would be summoned to assist the family with their emergency needs.
A couple with three children lived in the home that’s owned by the man’s mother, who was a guest at the cookout.
Fire officials didn’t report the names of the residents but said the occupants there and all responding firefighters avoided injury.