As people across the United States celebrated Independence Day, Pennsylvania State Police at Troop A, Indiana, increased traffic enforcement in an “ongoing effort to save lives and keep our roads and highways safe,” a June 29 news release said.
In the midst of those enforcement efforts, after a miles-long car chase in the early morning of Monday, July 3, state police at Troop A, Indiana, shot and killed John Vincent Dye, a man with physical and mental disabilities, according to Dye’s family and friends.
John Dye, 51, of Homer City, “was a slow learner” who “wasn’t good at making quick decisions,” according to his mother, Ruth Dye, of Woodbury, Tenn.
John was the second oldest of Ruth’s four children and the third to die tragically. Now, Ruth has only one living son left.
John had developmental disabilities and received benefits through Social Security for those disabilities, according to his mom and friends. He also had disabling foot, leg and back pain.
“He had bad feet,” Ruth said. “He couldn’t run. He had a bad back, too; he could hardly stand up straight.”
“He could barely walk,” said Tim Woods, John’s best friend and work partner for nearly 30 years. “Some days, we’d work for four or five hours; the next day, he couldn’t move.”
Family and friends were left baffled and distraught by the news state police shot and killed John along Route 119 after a vehicle pursuit. After all, John was the type of kindhearted individual who’d “never hurt a fly,” according to Hilary Krishnan, a longtime family friend whom John endearingly referred to as “Sis.”
“He always put others first,” Krishnan said. “He would drop anything to help you. ... The idea he may have been a threat to anyone is just something I can’t comprehend.”
Police shot John sometime after a state trooper, whom authorities have not named, attempted to conduct a traffic stop at approximately 11:55 p.m. July 2 in the area of Yankeetown Avenue and Lockard Avenue Extension.
A July 3 news release by state police claimed John fled from the trooper, and the trooper initiated a vehicle pursuit that winded down various roadways in Center Township and Homer City Borough.
During the pursuit, troopers deployed hollow spike strips in an attempt to bring the fleeing vehicle to a stop. But John continued driving, albeit slowly — at a pace of around 20 mph, according to a friend who saw a portion of the pursuit near his home.
No troopers were injured during this incident.
State police and Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. have declined to comment further on the incident aside from what was published in the news release, citing an ongoing investigation into the fatal police shooting.
“The investigation includes conducting interviews with all potential witnesses, collecting video from various sources and reviewing phone records,” Manzi said. “We all understand that this is a serious event. It will be investigated with the utmost professionalism. That will take time. When the investigation is concluded, we will release further information based on our findings.”
The July 3 news release police did send out left many unanswered questions, such as the names of the officers involved in the shooting, where John was shot, the reason officers discharged their weapons, whether John was armed, and whether John was on foot or in his car at the time he was shot, among other things.
In fact, the news release never actively acknowledged state police shot or killed John.
“During an encounter with the suspect along SR 119 near Tide Road in Center Township, an officer-involved shooting occurred in the southbound lanes of SR 119 and the suspect was struck,” the news release said. “Troopers immediately rendered aid; however, the suspect succumbed to his injuries at the scene.”
Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. pronounced John dead at the scene at 12:29 a.m. July 3. In a July 6 public information report by the coroner’s office, Overman listed “gunshot wounds” as the cause of John’s death and listed “trooper involved” shooting as the nature of the incident.
John’s family and friends agreed John shouldn’t have fled police, but he had trouble making split-second decisions due to his mental disabilities, according to Krishnan and her mother, Alida Cornelius, who helped raise John in his teens. Both Cornelius and Krishnan described John as having a “child-like” personality and way of thinking, which they believe contributed to why he fled police.
Cornelius said she met John when he was around 15. After Ruth moved to Tennessee to escape an abusive relationship, John moved in with his brothers in Maryland, Ruth said. John ended up leaving his brothers’ and moved to Pennsylvania but couldn’t find a stable home until meeting Cornelius.
Cornelius looked after John and gave him odd jobs, and in return, John referred to her as “Mom.”
“Alida just kind of took over and treated him like a son,” Ruth said.
Cornelius found John housing at the Eastern Orthodox Foundation Transitional Living Center in Indiana, which housed vulnerable groups such as parolees, alcoholics and people with mental disabilities and illnesses. John fit into the latter category and was tested and treated for his mental disabilities, Cornelius said.
Cornelius, Krishnan, Ruth, Woods and John’s girlfriend and living partner of three years, Marianne Pierce, suspected John got scared when confronted by police, and when faced with the split-second decision to stop, he decided to keep driving because he thought the issue would simply go away.
“He wasn’t capable of thinking things all the way through in moments where he was faced with what felt like needed to be a split-second decision,” Krishnan said. “He probably thought, ‘If I keep driving, maybe this will go away.’”
John had been celebrating Independence Day and had a few beers, Pierce said. He had a criminal record and feared going back to jail.
“Before it happened, (John) called me on the phone and said, ‘Mar, I’m going back to jail’ because he was drinking and driving,” Pierce said. “And I guess he just thought he could outrun them. The last words he said was, ‘They’re chasing me,’ and then he hung up. And that was the last thing I heard from him.”
Pierce, whose bedroom window faces Route 119, said she saw a portion of the pursuit. She said John had not hit the hollow spikes yet and was traveling along 119 at around 60 mph.
“Three state troopers were following him,” Pierce said. “I just saw a bunch of red and blue lights, and then I heard the gunshots. I heard three shots.”
John was killed just moments before he arrived home.
As for his criminal record, John pleaded guilty to a second-degree felony count of statutory sexual assault and a misdemeanor count of DUI before Indiana Common Pleas Court in 2011, according to court records. He was sentenced to 11 months to two years in prison for the sexual assault and 30 days to six months in prison for the DUI.
He pleaded guilty to a second-degree misdemeanor count of simple assault before common pleas court in 2016, according to court records. He was sentenced to four months to one year, 11 months in prison.
Despite his criminal record, John did not pose any threat to the police or people around him, according to his friends and family. They continue to question why a potential DUI resulted in a death sentence — after all, John never liked nor owned guns, and he would’ve been physically incapable of fleeing on foot, his friends and family said.
“I don’t know why they shot him because he never owned a gun,” Pierce said. “He hated guns. He didn’t even have a knife. He didn’t carry anything to protect himself, in other words.”
“He never carried a gun,” Ruth said. “He never carried a knife. ... Johnny couldn’t run; he couldn’t cause (the officers) any trouble. There was no reason to shoot him, but they just didn’t care. It’s like they used him for target practice.”
Krishnan believes the fatal shooting was another example of police violence and brutality, which disproportionately impacts people with mental illnesses and disabilities.
“Police brutality is not only a problem for Black and Brown communities, which it undoubtedly is,” Krishnan said. “It also disproportionately affects those who are mentally ill or who suffer disabilities. ... (John) was in a moment of panic, and he didn’t have the mental capacity to make quick, smart decisions, so he panicked; he fled. He did not deserve to die. ...
“We’re told the police are here to protect and serve, to protect us. Nothing about what transpired that night was in service of protecting the community they claim to protect.”
Multiple studies have found that people with disabilities are more likely to be met with police use of force when confronted by law enforcement and make up around half of those killed by police despite representing a smaller portion of the U.S. population.
“People with disabilities (in the U.S.) are more likely to be victims of police brutality and use of force, and to be harmed more violently,” a 2020 study by the Ohio Disability Rights Law and Policy Center found. “Despite representing only 20 percent of the population, people with disabilities make up 30-50 percent of individuals subject to police use of force. An estimated one-third to one-half of people killed by police are people with disabilities.”
The study, cited by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, found that the risk of being subjected to police violence and brutality “increases as disability intersects with race, class, gender and LGBTQ+ status.”
According to the Treatment Advocacy Center, people with untreated mental illness are 16 times more likely to be killed by law enforcement during a police encounter than other civilians approached or stopped by law enforcement.
“Someone who’s developmentally disabled and charged with crimes should be met with resources, not with gunfire,” Krishnan said.
Krishnan started a GoFundMe page with a $2,100 goal to raise money for the coroner’s report, legal expenses and the cost of John’s cremation. As of Sunday evening, the GoFundMe page has raised $1,095. The Indiana County coroner is charging the family $700 for John’s autopsy records, according to Cornelius and Krishnan.
