John Vincent Dye

John Vincent Dye, 51, of Homer City, was shot and killed by Pennsylvania State Police at Troop A, Indiana, after fleeing from a traffic stop in the early morning of Monday, July 3.

As people across the United States celebrated Independence Day, Pennsylvania State Police at Troop A, Indiana, increased traffic enforcement in an “ongoing effort to save lives and keep our roads and highways safe,” a June 29 news release said.

In the midst of those enforcement efforts, after a miles-long car chase in the early morning of Monday, July 3, state police at Troop A, Indiana, shot and killed John Vincent Dye, a man with physical and mental disabilities, according to Dye’s family and friends.