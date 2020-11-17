An Indiana family has turned to social media to help the less fortunate have a brighter holiday season.
Terri Miles Smith recently launched the Helping Grant Some Wishes For Christmas page on Facebook, where children 16 and younger can write a letter to Santa Claus asking for what they want for Christmas.
The idea germinated at the end of the holiday season last year, Smith said, and the COVID-19 pandemic reinforced the family’s plan.
“We planned this before COVID, and when COVID hit, we knew we had to do something,” said Smith, a longtime nurses aide at Bayada Home Health Care Agency. “My heart’s always been in it to help people.”
Smith is asking anyone who may need some extra help this year to have their children (up to five per family) write a letter and drop it off in the big red Letters to Santa mailbox outside her home at 923 Water St. in Indiana.
You can’t miss the house — it’s the one with a yardful of Christmas decorations, accompanied by holiday music. Ring the video doorbell on the mailbox so Smith knows you’ve dropped off the letter.
Gift requests — which Smith asks be “reasonable, not too expensive” — must be dropped off by Nov. 30. Include a name and phone number.
It is important to note, Smith said, that only she sees the recipients’ names and personal information — it does not get posted to the Facebook page.
And those who are interested in spreading holiday cheer can read the children’s letters online and comment on which wishes they want to grant.
Smith then marks the letters “granted,” and the buyer shops for the gifts and returns them to Smith’s house by Dec. 16. The recipients can pick up the gifts for their children between then and Christmas.
Smith is asking for the gifts to be wrapped, with a nametag on each gift.
So far, 35 wishes have been granted, and the public Facebook page has 200 members, Smith said. She has been overwhelmed, she said, by the support so far. Soon, an entire room in her home will be filled with gifts, she said.
“I didn’t know what to expect. It took off quicker than what I thought,” Smith said. “I’ve been in tears” with the outpouring of help.