BLAIRSVILLE — A peaceful and quiet but happy celebration is happening today in Blairsville, where the town’s oldest known resident reaches her 108th birthday.
Mary Colench, a Czech immigrant, planned to visit with family members as they have the opportunity to stop by the home where he lives with one of her daughters.
Understandably, her family plans to dial it back from the gala, 15-guest celebration of Colench’s centennial birthday in 2013 at Pine Ridge Park. But according to great-granddaughter Sara Varnell, there’s no dialing back of her other daily and weekly routines.
“She is nothing short of amazing!” Varnell said.
An avid reader all her life, Colench now enjoys books on tape and celebrating daily Mass on TV broadcasts. Every Sunday, she gathers with her daughters and some friends to play some hands of Shanghai.
Every Christmas season, she still rolls out the balls of dough for the pizzelle iron and treats her family and friends to the holiday season cookie favorite. Something of a connoisseur of international treats, her favorite snack is biscotti.
“And she loves her tea,” Varnell said. “We always buy her biscotti for her birthday, because we know that’s what she loves.”
Varnell said her family still enjoys the daily work of Colench’s hands — she’s ever crocheting goods as gifts for everyone in the family.
“She just made me a pillow and two blankets,” Varnell said. Well, not actually for her, but for the baby girl Varnell is expecting to arrive in the next week – the 10th great-great-grandchild for “Noni” Colench.
Her family members are spread from South Carolina and Florida to Missouri but most are in the Blairsville area, Colench said. Varnell is one of 29 great-grandchildren. Colench also has 16 grandchildren.
Testimony to the longevity gene that her family has been favored with, three of her seven siblings — Ann Rolando, John Lukcik and Fran Davis — are still living.
Colench’s three children, all in their 80s, are here today to celebrate her milestone birthday: Marilyn Zubalik, with whom she resides; Patricia Halmes, also of Blairsville; and James Colench, of Rolla, Mo.
Colench is still remarkably sharp, but Varnell suspects there’s more to her great-grandma’s awareness of her surroundings.
“She still knows everyone’s names, even though she can barely see,” Varnell said. “I think she just senses our aura when we walk into the room. She knows exactly who we are.”
Born Mary Dulovic, she left her hometown of Stiavnik, Czechoslovakia, and arrived in the U.S. through Ellis Island at age 7 with her mother and brother. She was married for 60 years to Herman Colench, who passed away in the mid-1990s.
While Herman worked in the steel mills, Mary was a seamstress and specialized in everything from wedding gowns to draperies. The crocheted works “still turn out perfect,” Varnell said.
Mary Colench long attended SS. Simon & Jude Church in Blairsville and has reached her 70th year of membership in Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court St. Theresa No. 562.
“She is just amazing! My family and I could go on and on. You could write 16 newspapers about her!” Varnell said. “We’re all immensely blessed to have her in our lives.”