“Thanks” and “giving” are two words that when joined together can bring hope for a better future for many families in need at this time of the year. Family Promise of Indiana County, a shelter program for homeless children and their families, has not only shed a bright light on this problem but has developed a solid program for families to get back on their feet and thriving as a family.
These families are offered a life skills training program to help them become independent members of the community.
The first step for a homeless family to get into the program usually is to be referred by one of the local churches.
Next, they are accepted into the program which uses the services of churches in the area to house the family. They participate in fellowship with church members to learn how to get out of poverty.
“We have found that there are two ways to get out of poverty. One is learning how to get out of poverty and two is having a role model,” said Aaron Lehman, of Homer City, Family Promise board president.
“Poverty is not a lifestyle, homelessness is not a lifestyle. We teach them about wants and needs and that short-term discomfort can lead to long-term gain.”
Once a family graduates from the program, they have jobs, cars and a home.
“We are taking families that are getting food stamps and Medicaid or living paycheck to paycheck and teach them how to manage money. This way we are preventing homelessness and we are preventing poverty,” Lehman said. “We also have a store at the Day Center in Indiana where they can buy the things they cannot purchase with food stamps. We don’t give anybody anything. They have to earn it.”
Family Promise of Indiana County was formed more than a decade ago, after learning that at least two Indiana County families were sleeping in their cars during the winter and one of those families had a newborn baby. Community meetings were held to promote awareness about the problem of homelessness in Indiana County. Committees were formed to work on the different aspects of developing a program in 2010. A Day Center Committee was formed to begin looking for an existing facility that had the resources to house the Day Center.
By July of 2011, Family Promise became a Network Affiliate of National Family Promise. Housing for the Day Center of Family Promise of Indiana County would be on the ground level of Covenant Way Church
The first family (a pregnant mother with three children) was accepted into the program on Dec. 21, 2012, and the first congregation to host was Grace United Methodist Church in Indiana.
In 10 years, 56 families (77 adults and 103 children) have been sheltered, fed and received case management; 87 percent of its families maintain permanent housing and two families bought a home; 10,492 nights of shelter were provided; 54,500 miles were driven to transport families and 27 network and support congregations helped our families.
A family who has successfully completed the shelter portion of Family Promise is eligible for the Promise House. At the Promise House, they have an opportunity to practice the skills that they learned in shelter. The parents must be working and display the ability to follow a budget which includes a savings plan and debt repayment. The family pays a program fee of 30 percent of their monthly income and the electric bill. The family continues to work with Family Promise staff on their housing, employment and financial goals. If a family is compliant and making progress toward their goals, they are able to remain at the Promise House until their permanent housing becomes available.
“When you are in poverty, you are in survival mode. If you have a place to stay, like in Family Promise, you can actually start thinking about different ways of living. That’s what we try to do here,” Lehman said.
When a family is in the program, they have a plan to follow. The average time to complete the program is six months.
“We help them get a job, or help them get an education so they can get a better job. When they get a job, they have to learn how to save money so they can purchase a car or housing,” Lehman said. “We had three families go from homeless to home owner; one did it in three years. We have an 84 percent success rate.”
Unfortunately, COVID-19 has suspended most of the fundraising efforts this year. In addition to much-appreciated donations, there are many ways to offer support, including as shelter store wish list.
Donations from the wish list allow the shelter to respond to a family’s individual needs when they come in. Items needed include baby wipes, bathroom and glass cleaners, body wash for men, women and children, Chapstick, deodorant for men and women, dish soap and laundry detergent, dryer sheets, kitchen and floor cleaners, hand soap, napkins and paper towels, Q-tips and tissues, pillows, four packs of toilet paper and gift cards for grocery stores, Walmart, Sheetz and Dollar Store.
Gently used household items may be donated to the Beyond Shelter Store.
The store sells beds, furniture, electronics, appliances, linens and kitchenware at very deep discounts to people who meet eligibility requirements. There is a high demand for these items, as they serve more than 200 households in Indiana County. To donate items to the store, contact the Day Center (724) 464-5220, or ihnindiana@gmail.com.
Family Promise needs volunteers 365 days a year to support families with children facing a housing crisis. There are many ways for individuals, groups, families, congregations and businesses to get involved.
Community members have the opportunity to help with a one-time project or regular commitment. Volunteers are needed to organize donation drives for the wish list items; perform clerical duties or answer phones, provide computer support and numerous fundraising options as well as maintenance projects and repairs at the Promise House.
Members of the community may contribute a recurring donation to make a lasting difference in the lives of homeless children and their families.
“We can do a lot of good with a little bit of money,” Lehman said. “We have fundraisers, but the best way is to commit to monthly donations. If we can get these donations every month, that would be sustainable. We teach our families they need to have more income coming in than expenses. If we had people donate even $10 a month, we would be able to have that consistence.”
Donate $5 to $100 per month to become a Teammate donor; donate $101-$250 per month as a Champion donor or donate more than $251 per month to be a MVP donor. Send checks payable to Family Promise, 812 Marion Road, Indiana, PA 15701. Set up reoccurring payments at familypromiseofindianacounty.com.