The Indiana Junior Women’s Civic Club recently presented Family Promise of Indiana County with a check for $9,000. JWCC conducted its annual Spring Luncheon and Basket Raffle on April 9 at the Indiana Country Club. The proceeds and a wish list donation drive were donated to Family Promise of Indiana County. Pictured from left, are Brenda Lonetti, JWCC secretary; Tammie Brunetta, JWCC treasurer; Samantha Julin, JWCC vice president; Anna Frank, Family Promise Board of Directors secretary; and Laura McLaine, JWCC president.
