Stacey Karchner, a family recovery life coach through the BALM (Be A Loving Mirror) Institute, will be teaching a free seven-week course for family members affected by another’s substance use disorder or addiction in Armstrong, Indiana and Clarion counties.
The course is being funded by the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission.
The course, for up to 12 participants, will be held in person at the Indiana County Recovery Center, 574 Philadelphia St., Indiana, starting Jan. 12, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Class is once a week for the seven weeks. To find out more information or to enroll, call Karchner at (814) 360-7590 or email her at skarchner9@gmail.com.
The course is a component of the BALM program, consisting of 12 lessons.
Lessons include topics such as the crucial role the family plays, how to use leverage, stages of change, motivational interviewing, enabling vs. helping, responding vs. reacting, self-care, mindfulness, boundary setting and brief interventions. Karchner has been a BALM family recovery life coach for four years and has been teaching the course for 3ﾽ years in multiple counties.