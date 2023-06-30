Kohl Michael Beatty

Kohl Michael Beatty

 Submitted photo

The family of an Indiana man killed in a two-vehicle crash earlier this week has posted a GoFundMe appeal for donations toward his funeral expenses.

Mary Ball, of Punxsutawney, posted the gofundme.com/f/7kv3s-my-sons- funeral-expenses on behalf of her son Kohl Michael Beatty, 22, who was killed early Tuesday when his car ran into a coal truck along South Sixth Street Extension, one mile south of the intersection with Lucerne Road in White Township.