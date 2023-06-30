The family of an Indiana man killed in a two-vehicle crash earlier this week has posted a GoFundMe appeal for donations toward his funeral expenses.
Mary Ball, of Punxsutawney, posted the gofundme.com/f/7kv3s-my-sons- funeral-expenses on behalf of her son Kohl Michael Beatty, 22, who was killed early Tuesday when his car ran into a coal truck along South Sixth Street Extension, one mile south of the intersection with Lucerne Road in White Township.
“My son was on his way to work, there was a tree down and a Kenworth coal truck moving slowly,” Ball wrote. “Tragically our son hit the back of the coal truck and was killed at the young age of 22.”
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said the truck, operated by James V. Ivory, 65, of Marion Center, came upon a tree that extended across the southbound lane of South Sixth Street and had come to a complete stop and activated its hazard flashers.
Beatty was pronounced dead at the scene. Ivory refused medical treatment after the crash.
As noted in the obituary posted by Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale, Beatty was born in 2000 in Saginaw, Mich., and graduated in 2019 from Purchase Line Junior-Senior High School.
For the past two years, Kohl worked for Hydrogreen LLC, the obituary said. He also was co-owner of Westridge LLC with his brother and a friend, and was survived among others by his fiancé, Megan Wilkie.
Ball said her son “worked hard and was making a wonderful life for his self and his loved ones. Unfortunately at his precious young age he did not have life insurance. The family is asking for any donation to help offset the cost and allow us to grieve and honor his life.”
Ball notified The Indiana Gazette of her effort Thursday morning. By that time, there already were 77 donations of $7,375, toward a goal of $10,000.
On Facebook, relatives posted that Beatty was an organ donor who “has saved numerous other lives.”
A funeral service is scheduled for Beatty at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Hillsdale funeral home.
