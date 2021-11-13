When Colton Neese, 9, had some sniffles in March, his parents chalked it up to seasonal allergies.
With mild symptoms, Jessica and Michael Neese, of Home, figured they just should’ve started him on allergy medicine sooner.
Colton missed a day or two of school, recovered from the symptoms and life went on.
“He was fine,” Jessica said. “No big deal.”
What they didn’t know was Colton had COVID-19, which didn’t become apparent until weeks later, when he began suffering from the rare complication of MIS-C, or multi-inflammatory syndrome.
“Although MIS-C is not fully understood at this point, we know that it is an inflammatory syndrome that appears to occur about 4 to 6 weeks after a child has infection with COVID,” explained Dr. Zac Aldewereld, a pediatric infectious diseases specialist and intensive care unit physician at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, in an email. “Because of this, we believe that it is actually caused by the body’s immune response to the virus, rather than from the virus directly.”
Aldewereld said parents can easily miss a child having COVID-19.
“Most kids with MIS-C either had no symptoms with their initial COVID infection or only mild symptoms, so parents may not have even realized that their child was infected.”
THE NEESE’S story continued to unfold over the next few weeks after Colton’s runny nose.
About a week or so after, Jessica started to feel achy and tired.
“Then about two days later I lost my taste and so I’m like, ‘uh-oh’, so I got COVID tested,” she said.
The day she went for the test, her husband started to feel ill as well, so he accompanied her.
Jessica’s rapid test came back positive; Michael’s rapid test was negative but a lab test confirmed his diagnosis.
The couple was perplexed as to where they picked up the coronavirus.
“We thought by some fluke we must’ve gotten it, because I work from home, so I’m like nowhere,” Jessica said. “And my husband isn’t in close contact with a lot of people with his work. We wouldn’t be considered high risk.”
The virus ran its course and they felt better, but their experience with COVID-19 was far from finished.
ABOUT A month after, “Colton was sick again, but very different this time,” Jessica said.
“There was nothing in between. He was fine,” she said. “And then one day … real high fevers, like 104, 105. I could not get them to come down with Tylenol, Motrin, cold packs. He was miserable. Real lethargic. Couldn’t get himself off the couch. It was all he could do to walk to the bathroom. He didn’t want to eat. He didn’t want to drink anything either.”
She took him to his pediatrician, Dr. Rizwan Jabir.
The doctor suspected a virus, but didn’t like Colton’s high fevers, Jessica said. He provided his cellphone number to Jessica and “was very engaged” in Colton’s care, she said.
He told her to come back in a few days if there was no improvement.
In the meantime, Colton developed a small rash on one leg and didn’t improve, so they returned to the pediatrician’s office.
Colton was given a COVID test, which came back negative.
Jabir said Colton was his first and “so far the only patient” he’s seen with MIS-C.
“His case was perplexing because initial COVID testing was negative,” Jabir said.
After the negative test result, Jessica took off a day of work to focus on Colton, making an effort to get him to eat and drink. That day, she fed him water, applesauce and toast.
“Then later in the afternoon he threw it all up, his fever was spiking. I said ‘That’s it. I have exhausted what I as a mom can do. It’s time to have some medical intervention in this. I can no longer be helpful. It’s beyond what I can do.”
THEIR JOURNEY continued — this time to the emergency room at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
“So I took him to the ER, thinking they’ll give him something for nausea and maybe some IV fluids and we’ll be home before bedtime. That is not what happened,” she said.
Jessica described that night as “extraordinarily busy” in the ER.
They were seen by Eric Snyder, a physician assistant. After taking Colton’s history, he performed another COVID test and a blood panel, trying to rule things out.
“When that all came back, it was not helpful,” Jessica said. “He doesn’t have COVID, he doesn’t have this, he doesn’t have that.”
Then Snyder mentioned MIS-C, a new syndrome he’d heard about, one that presents very similar to Kawasaki, a disease that causes a similar inflammatory response in younger children.
“His mother had mentioned that family members had COVID-19 and that Colton had a mild cold previous to other family getting COVID-19, Snyder said. “He had not been tested for COVID at the time of that mild cold. These symptoms and history combined hightened suspicion for MIS-C so laboratory testing was ordered, which painted a picture highly suspicious for MIS-C. The biggest tip off that MIS-C needed considered from Colton’s history was the fever for over five days, as this is very atypical for your common viral and bacterial processes.”
Snyder ordered another test to look at Colton’s inflammation levels, which Jessica said came back “extraordinarily high.”
Snyder called Children’s Hospital and spoke with experts who thought it may be MIS-C, but at this point it still wasn’t confirmed that Colton even had COVID.
To have MIS-C, a patient has to have had COVID, but IRMC does not test for antibodies so they still weren’t sure, Jessica said.
She was advised to take her son to Children’s.
COLTON AND his mom entered Children’s through the ER, where testing began, including an EKG and portable ECHO.
He was immediately admitted to the intensive care unit.
A nurse helping with Colton’s room transport warned Jessica once the elevator doors opened, she would “be bombarded by 12 heads of departments,” and that while it can be overwhelming, it’s a good thing.
“I’m chill,” Jessica said. “I take it as it comes. … She was not kidding. I’ve worked in health care marketing my entire career, so I’ve been around it enough to know, based on the titles … of the people, this is not an intern situation. These are heads of departments, attendings, major people, in the middle of the night. That was the first time I think it really hit me, this is a big deal.”
An antibody test confirmed Colton did indeed previously suffer from COVID-19, “and because of that, they felt it was classic MIS-C.”
“MIS-C can affect nearly any system in the body, but most commonly causes fever, gastrointestinal symptoms like stomach pain, vomiting and/or diarrhea, rash, red eyes, and most importantly, inflammation of the heart,” said Aldewereld. “Kids can get very sick from MIS-C, and many of them require ICU care for at least a day or two, and sometimes longer. Many need medicines to keep their blood pressure from going too low, and some even require being placed on a ventilator. Fortunately, most children appear to make a full recovery, though they may spend a week or more in the hospital.”
It was Wednesday, April 28, when Colton was admitted to Children’s.
JESSICA SAID she knew Colton was in the right place when the heads of study on MIS-C showed up to see Colton.
“Children’s is involved in a number of multicenter studies to help understand MIS-C more completely,” Aldewereld said. “For example, my colleagues Dr. Marian Michaels (Infectious Diseases), Dr. Brian Feingold (Cardiology), and I are involved in a study funded by the National Institutes of Health called PRISM. In this study, we follow kids who had MIS-C for up to a year, along with other doctors across the country doing the same with children at other hospitals. We hope to better understand what MIS-C is and what the long term effects are as a result of this study.”
Colton is a member of the PRISM study, as well as another out of the University of San Diego that compares the symptoms to Kawasaki disease.
“We were so blessed in the way it came to us,” Jessica said. “I know God put the right people in our path because he went from being at home sick for a few days immediately to the hospital that is leading the path in this disease. And because of that, he didn’t have a ton of damage.”
FOR COLTON, MIS-C affected him mainly gastrointestinally.
“That’s why he couldn’t keep food down,” Jessica said. “Everything was just inflamed in his digestive system.”
A treatment plan of intravenous immunoglobulin therapy started immediately, as well as aspirin and steroids. There was “massive bloodwork” performed each day.
He also had some swelling of his heart.
“They flood your system,” Jessica said. “He only needed one round of IVIg therapy. Some kids need a few. But again, he was caught earlier in the game.”
“It is very important for MIS-C to be treated quickly, because this seems to stop the inflammatory process from progressing much further in most kids, and likely reduces the chances for long term complications,” Aldewereld said. “Because of this, doctors may decide to start treatment before they are sure about the diagnosis.”
Colton spent three days in the ICU, and another four in the general ward until he was healthy enough to be discharged.
“It was amazing,” Jessica said. “They are so patient. They way they explain it, at Children’s, you are the expert on your child and part of his care team. If you say ‘jump,’ they say ‘how high?’”
COLTON IS now “100 percent” recovered, Jessica said. They attend followup visits and participate in the studies.
He was cleared by a rheumatologist and cardiologist to be back to gym class — this year he’s in fourth grade at Rayne Elementary School — and was on a six-week step-down dose of steroids.
All of his repeat test results have come back normal.
Jessica said through it all, Colton was a trouper.
“He’s had an incredibly positive attitude through it,” she said. “I think so much of it is how the parents respond. We never panicked. We were never like, ‘Oh my gosh, is he going to be OK? Oh my gosh, he could’ve died.’ We were never like that.”
Instead, Jessica focused on letting him know he was “in the best place, getting the best care.”
They only explained to him recently how sick he really was.
“There’s just no value sharing that info with your kid while they’re in it,” she said.
THE NEESE family shared Colton’s story to bring awareness and education to a new syndrome, one that Aldewereld said is hard to classify just how rare it is.
“MIS-C is rare, but because many kids have no symptoms with the actual COVID infection, it is difficult to estimate this precisely,” he explained. “As of a month ago, there had been over 5,200 MIS-C cases total in the U.S. reported to the CDC, with 46 children having died from it.”
“I think the community needs to be aware of this disease because so often people hang on the fact that these things are rare but they can happen,” Snyder said. “Also healthcare providers need to be diligent in suspecting MIS-C as it can be easily missed if your not considering it in your differential diagnoses, especially in those cases with fever over five days.”
“Education needs to get out,” Jessica said. “Kids are dying from this because they don’t have an Eric that finds it, and you just lost your child, and people don’t even know that happens.”
“I just really want people to be aware of it,” she said. “The chances that their child will ever experience this are extremely low. As far as I’m aware, Colton is the only case of this in the immediate area of Indiana County, but you don’t’ know what you don’t know.
“If you’re going to be an advocate for your child, you have to be educated at what could possibly be going on with them. … Being that it’s so rare, if you as a parent aren’t looking out for it or even knowing to look out for it, it can just so easily be missed or blown off as a virus and if you don’t get that treatment quickly, it can be very impactful to that child for a longer term, and no parent wants that.”
Aldewereld had some advice for parents.
“Children with MIS-C are sick enough to need to be admitted to the hospital. Thus, while parents should be aware of MIS-C, they should also know that minor illnesses are probably not signs of MIS-C. When in doubt though, they should check with their doctor.”
He speculates vaccination could help make cases of MIS-C decrease.
“Although it is too early to know for sure, we anticipate that being vaccinated will reduce the chances of developing MIS-C, and is thus one reason for children to be vaccinated, if old enough,” he said.
THE EXPERIENCE left the Neeses concerned, especially for Colton’s sister, Gabriella, 5, who did not have COVID with the rest of the family.
“We get her antibody tested,” Jessica said. “You don’t actually know if the kids have it, but if you do an antibody test you can know that and look for symptoms four weeks later. We do that pretty regularly with Gabby because now I’m pretty nervous.”
It also left them grateful, for each other and for those who helped during the ordeal.
“We had a ton of support,” Jessica said, especially her in-laws and her mom, who all helped Michael keep things running smoothly and keep Gabriella at home.
Michael would visit daily in the afternoon at Children’s, and Jessica stayed with Colton the whole time.
“I wasn’t leaving,” Jessica said. “He held down the fort.”
WHILE COLTON recovered fairly quickly, others aren’t so lucky.
“Some children have developed dilation of their coronary arteries, which are the arteries that supply blood to the heart,” Aldewereld said. “If severe enough, this could lead to a heart attack. Others continued to have decreased heart function even after leaving the hospital, and they are required to restrict their physical activity at least for a while. Both of these issues may improve over time, but some children can have persistent abnormalities.
“All kids with MIS-C are followed by specialists after discharge to either ensure they recover completely or continue managing any issues that they have. Whether there are long term consequences in the majority that appear to make a complete recovery is not known at this time, but studies are ongoing to determine this.”
Aldewereld said it can be difficult to diagnose MIS-C.
“The features of MIS-C can overlap with many other illnesses, including abdominal problems like appendicitis, serious bacterial infections, and other inflammatory conditions. There is also no conclusive test for MIS-C. Doctors will send a number of tests if MIS-C is suspected, and based on these tests they’ll decide whether MIS-C is likely. Specialists in inflammatory conditions, infectious diseases, and cardiology may need to be involved, as well as potentially ICU doctors to oversee their care.”
Jessica credits Snyder at IRMC for helping to spare Colton from potential complications.
“For Eric at Indiana to have just heard about it … and with as many patients as he had that night, to catch it — phenomenal,” Jessica said. “None of this treatment would have happened without him. We’d have just went along on our way, then he could’ve had complications. We definitely owe this whole outcome to his diligence and his paying attention in a very stressful situation, I’m sure.”
Snyder is happy Colton is doing well.
“I stayed in touch with Colton’s mother after his transfer to Children’s and was ecstatic to hear that he got the treatment he needed and made a full recovery,” Snyder said. “MIS-C can be a deadly illness and has potential for long-term issues after treatment, so to hear that he made a full recovery was fantastic.”