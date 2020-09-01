The Indiana Healthcare Foundation recently received a donation of Jared boxes from the Beatty family.
Each box contains items selected for a specific age and gender.
The boxes will be given to children receiving care at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Pictured, from left, are Greg Beatty, Stetson Beatty, Jamie Beatty and Brooks Beatty, and receiving the donation was Heather Harkleroad, executive assistant of the Indiana Healthcare Foundation.
If you would like to make a donation to the Indiana Healthcare Foundation, call (724) 357-8053.