In the fall of last year, Mayor William B. Simmons told Indiana Borough Council that a new company was moving to Philadelphia Street.
As he had said for some time, Simmons thought it would be “the biggest retail business” to come to Philadelphia Street between Sixth and Ninth streets.
“It will be a real shot in the arm for downtown,” the mayor said in September 2022.
On Tuesday at 7 a.m., that new business, Upstreet Ace Hardware, had a soft opening at 631 Philadelphia St.
“It was a date that had been picked for months,” said co-owner Matt Jackson. “Ace stipulates that you open on a Tuesday.”
It is in a building that has some retail history, including access to shelves downstairs via the original staircase a Sears once had there, but in recent years had been covered in cement.
Jackson co-owns the store with his wife, Kaiti, and her parents, Frank and Hastie Kinter. It opened with a capacity crew of 14, and “everything has gone well” Matt Jackson said. “We sold a couple of grills. We mixed our first couple buckets of paint.”
And they were able to sell some Stihl products. The local Ace Hardware is also the latest dealer for the German manufacturer of chainsaws and other handheld power equipment.
Additionally, what is being touted as a “local, family owned and operated, hardware store” is picking up some business from another local family that long had a business on the western edge of the Philadelphia Street commercial district.
“Because we wanted to take care of our clients that have supported us over the years, we were lucky enough to begin a partnership with the new Upstreet Ace Hardware that will be opening soon,” Evan Strittmatter and his mother Cindy Konkol Strittmatter said last month.
“Upon meeting with Kaiti and Matthew at Upstreet, we quickly realized that their desire to deliver first class customer service and sell the most innovative and quality products made our decision to hand off the Riccar and SEBO Dealerships to them an easy one,” the Strittmatters posted on the Indiana Vac Facebook page.
Upstreet Ace Hardware is open Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
On June 6, council approved closing Court Way, a street near the new store, on Aug. 18, 19 and 20, to mark the store’s grand opening.
Matt Jackson said that coincides with Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s move-in weekend.
“We will have some cookouts, using a Big Green Egg smoker,” he said. There will be beer provided after 11 a.m. on both Saturday (by Levity) and Sunday (by Noble Stein).
“We’ll also have some children’s jump houses,” Jackson said. “We’re just excieted to be here and be part of the community.”
Also, over the weeks ahead, there will be some weekend cookouts, though dates for those have not been chosen yet.
“We’re learning all the processes and preparing for the grand opening,” Matt Jackson said.
